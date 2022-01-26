US delivers written response to Russia’s demands

The document, which was not made public, “sets out a serious diplomatic path forward. should Russia choose it,” Blinken said at a news briefing in Washington. It includes Western concerns “about Russia’s actions that undermine security,” he said, as well as “a principled and pragmatic evaluation of concerns that Russia has raised.”

Both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Russian foreign ministry said that the American ambassador to Moscow, John J. Sullivan, personally delivered the US response to the ministry.

The US delivered a formal, written response on Wednesday to Russia’s demands that NATO pull back forces from Eastern Europe and bar Ukraine from ever joining the alliance, amid escalating military tensions in the region.

But he indicated, as US officials have since the crisis began, that some of Russia’s central demands were unacceptable.

“We make clear that there are core principles that we are committed to uphold and defend, including Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right of states to choose their own security arrangements and alliances,” Blinken said.

A terse statement from the Russian foreign ministry acknowledging receipt of the US response did not give any indication of its contents or the Kremlin’s reaction.

Blinken said the US position, which Russia has been demanding in writing for weeks, was crafted in close consultation with European allies. “There’s no daylight among the United States and our allies and partners on these matters,” he said.

The US would not release the document publicly, he added, saying he hoped Russia would take the same approach, though there was no guarantee that Moscow — known for its defiant negotiating tactics — would heed Washington’s appeal.

Blinken said that NATO would separately deliver its own written proposal to the Russians regarding security in Europe.