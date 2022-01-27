After nearly 40 years, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones call it quits

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, the Boston ska-punk band known for their infectious 1997 hit “The Impression That I Get,” raucous live shows, and loud plaid suits, left a simple — and for longtime fans — sad message on their website Thursday afternoon.

“After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together we have decided not to continue on as a band,” the statement read. “Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you.”

Formed in 1983, the Bosstones put Boston’s ska scene on the national radar in the 1990s. Over the course of their career, they released 11 albums, including the double-platinum “Let’s Face It.” Along with bands such as Sublime, No Doubt, Goldfinger, Reel Big Fish, Less Than Jake, and Rancid, the band rode the ska genre’s third wave directly into the mainstream. Lead singer Dickie Barrett’s gravelly voice was the band’s signature, along with spirited horns and the moves of dancer Ben Carr. When the Bosstones went on hiatus in 1994, millions heard Barrett’s amiable growl when be became the announcer for ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”