Author readings around Boston Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Patrisse Cullors (”An Abolitionist’s Handbook: 12 Steps to Changing Yourself and the World”) is in conversation with L’Merchie Frazier at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Eva Chen and Sophie Diao (”I Am Golden”) read in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Sofi Thanhauser (”Worn: A People’s History of Clothing”) is in conversation with Avery Trufelman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Christopher Golden (”Road of Bones”) is in conversation with Paul Tremblay at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . .
Advertisement
TUESDAY
Laura Sebastian (”Castles in Their Bones”) is in conversation with Dana Schwartz at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Amanda Foody (”The Weeping Tide”) is in conversation with Lauren Magaziner at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
WEDNESDAY
Rupert Russell (”Price Wars: How the Commodities Markets Made Our Chaotic World”) is in conversation with Timothy Patrick McCarthy at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Lauren Tarshis and Lisa Bronson Mezoff (”Only My Dog Knows I Pick My Nose”) read at at 1:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Hester Fox (”A Lullaby for Witches”) is in conversation with Adriana Mather at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Lan Samantha Chang (”The Family Chao”) is in conversation with Sue Miller at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Charles Dellheim (”Belonging and Betrayal: How Jews Made the Art World Modern”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members, $5 for virtual admission, and $10 for in-person admission) . . . Vanessa M. Holden (”Surviving Southampton: African American Women and Resistance in Nat Turner’s Community”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library . . . Haley Neil (”Once More with Chutzpah”) is in conversation with Jean Meltzer at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
Advertisement
THURSDAY
Francesca Stavrakopoulou (”God: An Anatomy”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jennifer Haigh (”Mercy Street”) is in conversation with Andre Dubus III at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Randy Susan Meyers and M.J. Rose (”The Fashion Orphans”) are in conversation with B.A. Shapiro at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Diana Urban (”These Deadly Games”) is in conversation with Jessica Goodman at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Lindsey Vonn (”Rise: My Story”) is in conversation with Angela Duckworth at 7:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $29 for admission and a copy of the book to pick up, or $38 for admission and a shipped copy of the book).
FRIDAY
Stephen Vider (”The Queerness of Home: Gender, Sexuality, and the Politics of Domesticity after World War II”) is in conversation with Greta LaFleur at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Lisa Yee (”Maizy Chen’s Last Chance”) reads at 1:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman (”The Black Agenda: Bold Solutions for a Broken System”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . .
Advertisement
SATURDAY
Shannon Pemrick (”Reborn”), Emma Hamm (”Fire Heart: A Dragon Fantasy Romance”), Jacquelyn Benson (”Bridge of Ash”), Kathryn Ann Kingsley (”Dreams of the Necromancer”), and HR Moore (”Nation of the Sun”) read at 1 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.