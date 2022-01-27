Get Down With Your Hometown virtual music festival returns this weekend

Three nonprofits in Western Massachusetts have teamed up to put on a virtual music festival this weekend, with more than 30 artists performing.
Get Down With Your Hometown is a free virtual two-day event taking place Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. Cultural groups North Star, Shea Theater, and the Institute of Musical Arts are collaborating for the second year to put on the festival, featuring headliners Lake Street Dive, Rhiannon Giddens, Holly Near, Martin Sexton, and more.
“Last year we started our free virtual concert to help bring joy during the pandemic, never thinking we would be doing it again virtually,” said event coordinator Jodi Cutler. Before last year, the three organizations had never worked together.
“Bringing together the Shea’s acclaim for incredible concerts, IMA’s inspiring summer programs and events, and North Star’s reputation for fostering bands and musicians, this event combines what’s special about each of them,” the event website says.
The festival will feature Massachusetts-based and nationally recognized musicians. Other acts include Amythyst Kiah, Sarah Jarosz, Cris Williamson, Mary Gauthier, James McMurty, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, Ryan Montbleau, and June Millington, among others. The full lineup can be found online.
All the performances will be shown for free, but the event is a benefit for the trio of cultural organizations. Audience members can make donations to the “virtual tip jar,” or buy merchandise. VIP passes are available starting at $60, and those who purchase them will get to “hang out” with performers in the virtual Zoom green room.
