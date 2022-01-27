Get Down With Your Hometown virtual music festival returns this weekend

Three nonprofits in Western Massachusetts have teamed up to put on a virtual music festival this weekend, with more than 30 artists performing.

Get Down With Your Hometown is a free virtual two-day event taking place Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. Cultural groups North Star, Shea Theater, and the Institute of Musical Arts are collaborating for the second year to put on the festival, featuring headliners Lake Street Dive, Rhiannon Giddens, Holly Near, Martin Sexton, and more.

“Last year we started our free virtual concert to help bring joy during the pandemic, never thinking we would be doing it again virtually,” said event coordinator Jodi Cutler. Before last year, the three organizations had never worked together.