Imani Perry: reading to rediscover the South

In Imani Perry’s “ South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation ,” the scholar and author explores a region that has been formative to her own live, and, as she argues, to the country. Through memoir and reportage Perry demonstrates that the South most people think they know is far more varied and complex. She is also the author of “ Breathe: A Letter to My Sons ” and “ May We Forever Stand: A History of the Black National Anthem .” Perry is a professor of African American Studies at Princeton University. The Birmingham, Ala., native grew up in Cambridge and now lives outside Philadelphia.

Advertisement

PERRY: Last night I finished Nadifa Mohamed’s “The Fortune Men,” an emotionally difficult book but a captivating one. It centers around a Somali man who is accused of murder in 1950s Wales. I’m about to read Flaubert’s “Madame Bovary” next. This will be a meaningful book to read now because there’s an impulse to use shopping as a palliative for all of our anxieties. I occasionally go back to books that are classics that I haven’t read.

BOOKS: What was the last classic book you read?

PERRY: Two books of essays draw from lectures that Borges gave, “This Craft of Verse” and “On Writing.” I also recently reread, Virginia Woolf’s “On Being Ill.” I reread that in part because I have lived with chronic illness the majority of my life and reading about long COVID, it sounds like living with chronic diseases. I think people are ignoring what it will mean to have potentially millions of people living with long COVID.

BOOKS: Which genre do you spend the most time reading?

PERRY: I’m a fiction nut. When I was growing up in Cambridge, I was homesick for Alabama and my family back there. While my mom ran errand, I would sit on the floor of Cambridge bookstores the read novels by Black women. The bookstore employees were always nice about it. So many of those stories were coming-of-age stories set in the South. The development of my voracious fiction reading was driven by homesickness and a desire for familiarity.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Which books stand out from that era of reading?

PERRY: Certainly Alice Walker’s “Meridian” and “The Color Purple,” and Tina McElroy Ansa’s “Baby of the Family.” I read all of Buchi Emecheta’s books, such as my favorite “Second Class Citizen.”

BOOKS: Do you have a favorite book about the South?

PERRY: There are so many travelogues of people going to the South. The genre has been around for over 150 years. The most influential book for my own is Albert Murray’s “South to a Very Old Place.” I have mixed feelings about V.S. Naipaul but his “A Turn in the South” is remarkable in how attentive it is for someone who has no familiarity with the South. Another favorite is Sterling Brown’s “Southern Road.”

BOOKS: Is there a book you give as a gift a lot?

PERRY: I’ve been giving Adrienne Maree Brown’s novella “Grievers.” For me it helps us think about the pandemic. There are perfect, little books that can be life changing. For teenagers, that is still Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart” or Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time.”

Advertisement

BOOKS: What other kind of books do you own?

PERRY: I love art and art books. I just got the catalog for Lubaina Himid’s major respective at the Tate in London. I have “Tell Me a Story, I Don’t Care if It’s True,” for a show by Toyin Ojih Odutola, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Huntsville, Alabama. I have Margaret Burroughs’s exhibit catalogs. She was the founder of the DuSable Museum of African American History [in Chicago]. When there was that major Alexander McQueen exhibit at the Met, I went, stood in line for five hours, and had to have that catalog.

BOOKS: Do you avoid any genres?

PERRY: I’m open. I like esoteric books, even self-help books. But with novels I can truly escape. I experience novels way people experience film. My students have a trouble sitting with their books, especially if they aren’t giving them information. I’m always telling them it’s muscle that you have to work, like cultivating a habit. It’s a kind of quieting that is hard to do in this age of mass distraction.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.