Local bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 23

2. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

3. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

4. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

5. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

6. Wish You Were Here Jodi Picoult Ballantine

7. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

8. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

9. Something to Hide Elizabeth George Viking

10. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

2. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin Harper

4. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

6. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

9. The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation Rosemary Sullivan Harper

10. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

4. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. Station Eleven Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

6. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

7. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

8. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

9. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

10. The Searcher Tana French Penguin

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Year of Magical Thinking Joan Didion Vintage

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

6. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta S&S

7. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

8. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

10. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World Matt Kracht Chronicle Books

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 23. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.