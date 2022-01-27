Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

ANDERSON EAST “Maybe We Never Die,” the latest album from this Alabama-born crooner, shows how his Nashville-honed songwriting chops (as well as some judiciously placed horns and strings) can power different styles of popular music — woozy R&B (the falsetto-spotlighting title track), classic soul (the strutting “Madelyn”), punchy dance-pop (“Falling”), and classic balladry (“If You Really Love Me”) among them. Jan. 28, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

NICKY JAM The Lawrence-born reggaeton pioneer kicks off a tour in support of his 2021 album “Inifnity,” which expands on his sound with tracks like the fizzy kiss-off “Celosa” and the piano-and-microphone ballad “Melancolía.” Feb. 3, 8 p.m. Agganis Arena. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Advertisement

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

MARK ERELLI/KRIS DELMHORST A co-billing of two of New England’s finer practitioners of folk/Americana/singer-songwriter music. This from Erelli: “We haven’t shared a bill in a good long while. I don’t know what we’ll do, but you can expect plenty of collaboration in each other’s sets.” Jan. 28, 8 p.m. $28. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS Greensky Bluegrass have made their mark by coming at the genre they name-check from the outside, pulling their take on bluegrass through a rock filter. They’re touring in support of new record “Stress Dreams.” Openers the Infamous Stringdusters bring a version of the music that’s a little closer to trad. Jan. 28-29, 7 p.m. $34.50-$49.50. House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. www.livenation.com

ROD + ROSE “Rod” is mainstream country journeyman Rodney Atkins; “Rose” is Rose Falcon, who has made her mark mainly as a Music City songwriter. Married since 2013, they’re now pairing up professionally to make music that leans a bit rootsier than what each has done separately. Jan. 31, 8 p.m. $38-$55. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

DONNA BYRNE QUARTET This musician’s and singer’s singer (Tony Bennet’s a fan!) is admired for her intelligent interpretation of lyrics and unmannered melodic gifts. With pianist Tim Ray, bassist Marshall Wood, and drummer Jim Gwin. Jan. 29, 7 and 8:45 p.m. Free, reservations recommended. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

THE WHY NOT Soulful and inventive pianist-composer Bert Seager revives his classical- and world-music-influenced chamber jazz quintet, this time featuring clarinetist and soprano saxophonist Rick DiMuzio, with bassist Max Ridley, and dual hand percussionists Brian O’Neill and Dor Herskovits. Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

SHEMEKIA COPELAND The acclaimed, award-winning singer is surely among today’s most powerful blues voices. Feb. 3, 9:30 p.m. $25-$65. Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, N.H. 888-603-5299, www.jimmysoncongress.com; Feb. 4, 6 p.m. $31.50-$35. Spire Center, 25½ Court St. Plymouth. www.spirecenter.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This week at the BSO, artistic partner Thomas Adès and pianist Kirill Gerstein take center stage for a reprise performance of the BSO-commissioned Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, which premiered in 2019, as well as Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand; program also includes post-World War I orchestral music by Ravel and Berg (Jan. 29). Next week’s performance of Janáček’s “Glagolitic Mass” led by Czech conductor Jakub Hrůša has been shelved due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 transmission through unmasked choral singing; in its place, Hrůša leads a program of Janáček, Dvořák, and Rachmaninoff featuring the BSO debut of pianist Lukáš Vondráček (Feb. 3-5). Symphony Hall. 800-266-1200, bso.org

Advertisement

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY Harry Christophers joins the H+H Orchestra and Chorus for his penultimate performances as artistic director; the program includes Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky as well as Haydn’s Symphony No. 103 (“Drum Roll”) and “Theresienmesse.” Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 30, 3 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-266-3605, www.handelandhaydn.org

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA BLO continues its season online with Serbian composer Ana Sokolovic’s “Svadba,“ an entirely a cappella opera depicting a bride and five of her closest confidantes as they gather on the night before the wedding to braid hair, give advice, pick flowers, and prepare for the big day. In director Shura Baryshnikov’s film adaptation, several dancers and actors portray the characters on screen while separately recorded singers give them voice through Balkan poetry and folk music. Premieres Jan. 28. operabox.tv

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE BLUEST EYE Lydia R. Diamond’s adaptation of Toni Morrison’s novel about the distorting effects of racism and white standards of beauty on Pecola (Hadar Busia-Singleton), a young Black girl in Ohio in the 1940s who believes her life would be transformed if she had blue eyes. Directed by Awoye Timpo. Jan. 28-March 13. Digital access to the film performance available Feb. 14-March 27. Huntington Theatre Company. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

Advertisement

TALES OF CHELM A four-part, online series of short plays based on classic Jewish folktales about the quirky residents of an Eastern European village. Adapted by Jesse Garlick and Dori Robinson from “The Wise Folk of Chelm,” by Seymour Rossel, “Tales of Chelm” utilizes puppets, masks, and clowning to tell its family-friendly tales. Feb. 3-24. JArts TheatreWorks. Free or “pay what you can.” Register at https://jartsboston.org

PASSING STRANGE The staging of this musical by Moonbox Productions, which made my Top 10 list for 2021, will be available online in a recording of a live performance, presented on Broadway On Demand. Created by singer-songwriter and playwright Stew, it stars Davron S. Monroe as the Narrator and Ivan C. Walks as a young Black songwriter who leaves his middle-class Los Angeles home and journeys to Amsterdam and Berlin in search of what he calls “the real.” Directed by Arthur Gomez. Jan. 31-Feb. 27. Moonbox Productions. https://bit.ly/SeePassingStrange

MR. PARENT In this premiere of a deep-from-the-heart solo show, Maurice Emmanuel Parent explores his experiences as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools, a five-year stint that coincided with Parent’s efforts to build his acting career. “Mr. Parent” adds up to a moving, sometimes funny account of what it takes to be a teacher, what it takes to fulfill your ambitions in the theater, and, ultimately, what it takes to build a life. Conceived with and directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian. Written by Melinda Lopez with Parent. Through Feb. 6. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN

Dance

Victoria L. Awkward as the bride Milica in "Svadba" handout

SVADBA Dance in opera is typically relegated to social dances in crowd scenes. In the film of Serbian composer Ana Sokolović's a cappella opera, Rhode Island-based director-choreographer Shura Baryshnikov uses movement as the heart of the work’s unfolding. Co-produced by Boston Lyric Opera and Opera Philadelphia, “Svadba” is the touching story of six women celebrating the excitement and rituals of an impending wedding, with Victoria Awkward dancing the role of the radiant bride. Premieres Friday, Jan. 28, on operabox.tv. $12.99, www.blo.org

HERSTORY Featuring 20 short dance films by choreographers from across the US and around the world, this online FilmFest by Rogue Dancer offers a lineup of films devoted to exploring what is described as “the quiet contrivance of the female role and the experience through the feminine gaze.” The range of content, movement invention, and media ingenuity is impressive and engaging. Make sure to read the playbill. Through Feb. 6, Free. www.roguedancer.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

CERAMICS IN THE EXPANDED FIELD Old boundaries between what used to be defined as “art” and “craft” have been eroding for at least a couple of decades now (the 2010 Whitney Biennial was a big coming-out party), and this exhibition looks to push a message through the medium: to showcase work grounded “in regional and national cultures . . . [and] its relationship to colonialism and globalization,” to help “speak to other histories that have been buried and devalued.” Through April 2. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

DEANA LAWSON “I photograph family, friends, and strangers,” Lawson once said, “and I operate on the belief that my own being is found in union with those I take pictures of.” In this first museum survey of the Brooklyn-based artist, the level of intimacy is frequently disarming: a couple making love while their infant sleeps nearby; three young women, naked and prone on floral rug. Often meticulously staged, Lawson’s pictures offer a view into “real Black Life,” writes the critic and curator Greg Tate in an essay for the exhibition catalog. “In her relatively brief career, Deana Lawson has become a Diogenes, a signifying truth-seeker of unviolated Black humanity and beauty.” Through Feb. 27. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

LOVE STORIES FROM THE NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY, LONDON Don’t let the syrupy premise dissuade you from seeing this show, which imports dozens of works from one of the world’s premiere portrait collections. Spanning eras and media — from the Renaissance to present day, painting and photography both — the exhibition will bring in more than 100 important works by the likes of David Hockney, Lee Miller, George Romney, and Mary Beale. And yes, coupling predominates: from Mary Wollstonecraft and Percy Bysshe Shelley to Paul and Linda McCartney. Through March 13. Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. 508-799-4406, www.worcesterart.org

MURRAY WHYTE

THE SEEING This video exhibition presented by Waterfire Providence and FirstWorks features six shorts about race, societal schisms, empathy, and connection, scored by composer and violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain, a.k.a. DBR, working with directors including Yoram Savion and Dana Greenfield. They explore the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, police violence, incarceration, the vital roles fathers play in Black and brown families, and more. Through Feb. 6. WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. 401-273-1155, www.waterfire.org/the-seeing-a-video-exhibition-scored-by-daniel-bernard-roumain/

CATE McQUAID

Still from "ABOUT FACE," with a score by Daniel Bernard Roumain. Courtesy of FirstWorks/WaterFire Arts Center





EVENTS

Comedy

BRAD WENZEL Wenzel’s impressed that Isaac Newton figured out gravity just by an apple dropping on his head. “I just would have been like, ‘Oh my God, helmets for fruit! We should do helmets for fruit.’” Jan. 28-29, 9 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

SHANE TORRES What stinks about getting old, says Torres, is that it happens so quickly. “In my 20s, I was a lunatic,” says the Texas native. “Now, if I have cheese, I want to lay on a cold floor.” Jan. 28-29, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

THE COMEDY STUDIO Early and late showcase shows this weekend for the Studio’s residency at Vera’s. Friday night, it’s Brian Longwell, Janet McNamara, Matt Shore, and Dana Cairns. Saturday, it’s Cairns, Angela Sawyer, Ben Quick, and Mike Dorval. Jan. 28-29, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $20. Vera’s, 70 Union Square, Somerville. www.thecomedystudio.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

ICA: PLAY DATE: MOMENT IN TIME Take a day to enjoy the wonderful exhibits at the Institute of Contemporary Art, for free! This Saturday families are admitted for free with kids under 12. Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free for kids under 12 and up to two adults. Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. bostonseaport.xyz

CRAYOLA CREATIVITY WEEK Join illustrator and artist Rafael López as he shares his newest children’s book, “The Year We Learned to Fly.” Always nice to start a Sunday off on a positive note! Jan. 30. Free. Zoom. creativity-week.squarespace.com

STORY & CRAFT TIME Hear a story and do a craft: fun, right? It’s as simple as that if you’re looking to fill your Thursday morning. Feb. 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. $10. K&A Creations, 127 W. Rodney French Blvd, New Bedford. eventbrite.com

SAM TROTTENBERG















