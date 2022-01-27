Cambridge Housing Authority adds low-cost Internet option for residents

Boston wireless Internet service provider Starry struck a deal with the Cambridge Housing Authority to offer broadband connections to thousands of apartments in the city.

Under the deal announced on Thursday, Starry will provide $15-per-month Internet service to residents of more than 2,630 units. But the residents won’t have to pay even that price, as the cost of the service is eligible to be covered entirely by the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

Almost half of Cambridge Housing Authority residents — 46 percent — said they did not have a home Internet connection, according to a survey by the city last year. Some 7,000 low-income families, elders, and disabled individuals live in the authority’s housing or receive financial assistance for rent.