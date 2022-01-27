Cambridge Housing Authority adds low-cost Internet option for residents

Boston wireless Internet service provider Starry struck a deal with the Cambridge Housing Authority to offer broadband connections to thousands of apartments in the city.
Under the deal announced on Thursday, Starry will provide $15-per-month Internet service to residents of more than 2,630 units. But the residents won’t have to pay even that price, as the cost of the service is eligible to be covered entirely by the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
Almost half of Cambridge Housing Authority residents — 46 percent — said they did not have a home Internet connection, according to a survey by the city last year. Some 7,000 low-income families, elders, and disabled individuals live in the authority’s housing or receive financial assistance for rent.
The new Starry service “will be a game-changer for those we serve by providing them with access to truly affordable, high-speed internet, which will help them keep up with the ever-evolving demand for quality broadband needed in today’s world,” Michael Johnston, executive director of the Cambridge Housing Authority, said in a statement.
Starry has been adding similar partnerships with housing authorities around the country and struck a deal with the Boston Housing Authority in 2018. It also offers service to consumers in parts of five cities starting at $50 per month. Starry is planning to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, later this year.
