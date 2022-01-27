GE union says some Lynn jobs to be moved other locations, but GE says no layoffs

A union that represents nearly half of General Electric’s workforce at its jet engine plant in Lynn said it has been informed more than 80 positions would be moved to other locations, including several overseas factories. The IUE-CWA Local 201 put out a statement about the work shift on Wednesday after US Representative Seth Moulton visited the plant. A GE spokesman said there would be no involuntary job losses as a result, the company invested $30 million in the plant last year, and it is actively hiring to fill jobs there; affected workers could transfer to other positions within the plant. The work shifts in question will take place over the next 18 months as part of an effort to improve on-time delivery. About 2,500 people work at the Lynn plant, including about 1,200 members of Local 201. — JON CHESTO

BANKING

CEO of HarborOne Bank to step down

James Blake will be stepping down this spring as CEO of HarborOne Bank, and will be succeeded by his top lieutenant, Joseph Casey, on May 19. Both Blake and Casey will remain on the Brockton-based bank’s board. Blake joined the bank in 1993, when it was known as Brockton Credit Union. It eventually changed its name to HarborOne Credit Union in 2004 to reflect its geographic expansion, and later converted to a bank in 2013. During his 25 years as CEO, the company’s assets have grown from $458 million to more than $4.5 billion. Casey has been with the bank since 2004 and was appointed president and chief operating officer in February 2017. — JON CHESTO

UNEMPLOYMENT

Fewer people applied for jobless benefits last week

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week following three straight increases amid a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Jobless claims fell by 30,000 to 260,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, fewer than the 265,000 analysts were expecting. The four-week average of claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, rose by 15,000 to 247,000, the highest in two months. Altogether, nearly 1.7 million people were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 15, a nominal increase of 51,000 from the previous week. In Massachusetts, about 7,253 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, down about 2,257 from the week prior, according to the Labor Department. Also Thursday, the government reported that the US economy expanded 5.7 percent in 2021, growing at the fastest pace since a 7.2 percent surge in 1984 after a previous recession. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates barely budge

Average long-term US mortgage rates were essentially flat this week after jumping nearly a half percent the past two weeks as lenders anticipated the Federal Reserve’s announcement of pending rate increases. The average rate on the 30-year loan ticked down to 3.55 percent from 3.56 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. It stood at 2.73 percent a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, edged up to 2.80 percent from 2.79 percent last week. One year ago, the rate was 2.2 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SUPPLY CHAIN

Latest shortage: cardboard boxes

The latest hurdle to shipping goods in a world gripped by pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions is a shortage of cardboard boxes, according to one of the world’s biggest makers of the material. The supply chain is “very stretched” and making and shipping high-demand packing materials to customers is expected to remain tough in the first quarter of 2022, International Paper chief financial officer Tim Nicholls said Thursday on an earnings call. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RESTAURANTS

TGI Friday’s to reimburse managers for vacation costs

TGI Friday’s is offering to reimburse restaurant general managers as much as $2,500 for vacation expenses — a new perk this year amid the ongoing struggle to keep locations open and operating amid a dearth of workers. The closely held casual-dining chain is also helping its managers shoulder health-insurance costs in 2022 with a new bonus. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRPORTS

LaGuardia’s new $4 billion terminal is complete

New York City’s LaGuardia Airport Terminal B and brand new American Airlines wing is fully completed, marking the end of a revamp nearly six years in the making. It’s part of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey’s $8 billion effort to transform LaGuardia into a 21st century facility, which also includes a plan to replace Terminals C and D. The new Terminal B replaces the 1960s-era Central Terminal Building and includes 35 gates, a parking garage, a skybridge, nearly 50 new shops, restaurants, and services, and the Central Hall, which will connect with Terminal C. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Lowe’s to offer pet departments inside stores

Lowe’s is teaming up with Petco to offer pet departments within its stores, betting that customers want cans of dog food along with their cans of paint. The first Lowe’s with a Petco is expected to open in February in Alamo Ranch, Texas. Fourteen additional Lowe’s locations in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina will get Petco centers by the end of March, the company said. The Petco mini stores will offer food as well as pet services, including vaccination clinics. Mobile grooming services will also be offered. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s had a good close to 2021

McDonald’s ended 2021 on a high note with US customers spending more and fewer restaurant closures in Europe from coronavirus restrictions. But higher costs for food and labor weighed on profits, and the company said it expects that pressure to continue this year. In the United States, same-store sales rose 7.5 percent as limited-time products like the McRib and new options like a revamped chicken sandwich drew customers despite higher menu prices. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

Southwest was in the black in the fourth quarter

Southwest Airlines posted a narrow $68 million profit for the fourth quarter, aided by full flights during the holidays, but the airline warned Thursday that it expects to lose money in the first three months of 2022. The rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, along with a bad stretch of winter weather, will lead to losses in January and February, but the Dallas-based airline predicted it will be profitable for the remainder of the year. Delta, United, and American all previously warned that Omicron will delay the recovery of travel demand. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla postpones new models for a year

Tesla pushed back introductions of new models to next year, wagering the best way to continue expanding sales in the face of supply-chain challenges will be to further leverage a narrow lineup of big sellers. The world’s most valuable automaker will focus on scaling up production in 2022 to follow up what chief executive Elon Musk called a breakthrough year both for Tesla and electric cars in general. — BLOOMBERG NEWS