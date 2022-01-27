Massachusetts tech standout Teradyne sees its stock crater

Teradyne shares lost 28 percent to $103 in midday trading on Thursday. The shares were already slumping along with most of the tech industry in January. Thursday’s trading marked a 39 percent drop from a high of $168.91 in late December.

Apple’s rapid performance gains in iPhones and iPads the past few years have been a boon for North Reading chip-industry tester Teradyne, one of the state’s oldest active tech companies.

The drop came even as Teradyne, which was founded in 1960, reported record results for sales and profits for 2021, as electronics, automobile, and chip makers bought more of its testing equipment and its smaller industrial robotics unit grew strongly. But investors focused on a forecasted drop in chip-testing sales in the first half of 2022.

In the fourth quarter, Teradyne brought in $885 million in sales, a 17 percent gain over the previous year, and $230 million of net income (also a 17 percent rise). But chief executive Mark Jagiela said sales in the first half of 2022 would be down 15 percent to 20 percent, shocking analysts who had expected continued growth.

Teradyne blamed the revenue decline on delays in the chip industry in moving to the latest manufacturing technology, known as 3-nanometer. Such shifts require massive investments in new testing equipment. But in October, Taiwan Semiconductor, the leading supplier of cutting-edge chips to Apple, Nvidia, and others, said it was delaying major production of 3-nanometer chips until 2023.

“These year-to-year swings in customer buying patterns are a part of our market dynamics,” Jagiela, who has been with the company for 40 years, said on a call with analysts. “The growth in volume and complexity of semiconductors that propels the test market is stronger than ever.”

By the second half of 2022, testing revenue would grow again, he said.

“Having Apple as a customer can be a double-edged sword,” Cowen and Co. analyst Krish Sankar wrote in a report after the earnings release, noting that almost 20 percent of Teradyne’s total revenue comes from that one customer. “The silver lining is that revenues should bottom out in (the first quarter).”

Teradyne has not seen much impact from supply shortages and shipping delays, chief financial officer Sanjay Mehta said. But the issues could make a minor dent in the first quarter, he said.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.