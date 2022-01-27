Orchard skate shop prepares to reopen in North End

The acclaimed retailer was forced to shutter its Allston location after new landlords opted not to renew the lease, according to Bachman. He said that after 10 years on Harvard Avenue, the news came as a shock.

Before closing in April 2020, the store was a hub for the local skate community and a destination for out-of-towners, including scores of professional skateboarders and even rapper Travis Scott. Now, owner Armin Bachman and his team are preparing to open in a new space in the North End.

After nearly two years without a storefront, Boston skateboard-and-apparel shop Orchard is poised to reopen.

Advertisement

“They didn’t even give us an opportunity to negotiate,” Bachman said. “They just wanted us out.”

After leaving Allston, Orchard first moved its operations to a Brighton warehouse, continuing to sell clothes, shoes, and boards online and offering curbside pickup. Bachman was ready to sign a new lease in Central Square, Cambridge, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and he decided to hold off. In the ensuing 18 months, he came close to signing on two other locations, but neither worked out.

The small team — Bachman has only two full-time employees — ultimately settled on a snug space on North Street, just off the Rose Kennedy Greenway, in September.

Orchard has meanwhile continued to host outdoor events including a “skate jam” in June and another on Halloween, both at Reggie Wong Memorial Park in Chinatown.

Curtis Grynkewicz, a Jamaica Plain skater and drawing instructor at Montserrat College of Art, said these jams have been vital gatherings for the community. Grynkewicz worked at Orchard between 2019 and 2020, and said there was a significant uptick in online orders when the Allston shop closed.

“It was amazing, the flow of support,” Grynkewicz said. “[People were] like ... ‘If we don’t support them now, they might never have another brick and mortar.’” He attributed this level of support to Orchard’s status as a pillar of the local skate scene, adding, “There are other shops, kind of, but not a core shop where you can get the wheels you want, the bearings you want, the specific trucks you want. That’s why Orchard is important.”

Advertisement

Bachman said that although Orchard can no longer host video premieres or gallery shows, the shop has tried to stay connected with the skate community as much as possible.

“Skate shops have a much different business model from any traditional retail business,” Bachman said. “We wouldn’t exist if there wasn’t a skate scene. So we do everything to support them, because they support us.”

Since moving out of Allston, Orchard has also raised money for the Steppingstone Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to increasing college access for underserved youth, and last summer donated over $20,000 to Boston’s Black Lives Matter chapter.

When Orchard announced it had found a home in September, Bachman expected to open the new shop the following month. But moving has turned out to be more complicated, with staff shortages and construction delays stalling the project.

Now, however, construction is complete, the shop has hired a handful of part-time employees, and Bachman has secured the necessary permits. He plans to open the new space in early February, ahead of the 16th anniversary of the shop opening its initial location in Mission Hill.