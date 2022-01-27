Still in bloom: Brattle Square Florist will remain open under new ownership

But it turns out that reports of Brattle Square Florist’s demise were premature, or at least, not the last word: The business is going to keep its doors open at a new address.

Many were in disbelief that the shop would disappear on Jan. 31. Some began paying visits to browse the blooms while they still could. “I could wallpaper a room with the notes and letters and cards we received,” said longtime manager Stephen Zedros.

When Brattle Square Florist announced its impending closure in late December, it felt like a moment of mourning for loyal customers of the 105-year-old Harvard Square institution.

Zedros will take over as owner starting Feb. 1 and relocate the shop just steps away to 52 Brattle St. in March. He said the decision was inspired by the outpouring of community support and a need for Zedros to uphold his family legacy. (His grandparents opened Gomatos Brothers Fresh Produce in 1917, which later led them to create Brattle Square Florist.)

“I just couldn’t see it shut down,” Zedros said. “It means too much to me. It means too much to the community.”

In a press release, he wrote that “returning Brattle Square Florist to my family is a dream come true. The energy of the Square keeps me going and being able to watch as my clients grow up with families of their own is one of my favorite aspects of running this shop.”

Little will change about the way the shop functions.

Zedros will replace current owner Randy Ricker, who will retire next week after running the shop for nine years. Brattle will continue to sell cut flowers and fragrant plants, filling bouquet orders for weddings, funerals, and other occasions. The new space is smaller, Zedros said, “but beautiful” with two stories and a picturesque storefront.

He also intends to limit the florist’s delivery radius. “It will be closer to Cambridge,” he said. “Delivering to Quincy or Milton — we may not have the bandwidth to do that anymore.”

Ricker told the Globe earlier this month that said the shop faced mounting challenges. Over the years, flowers became more difficult to procure, and profit margins thinned. He dealt with hiring issues, and the store needs renovation work. The demand for Valentine’s Day flowers would have been difficult for him to meet, he said in a Dec. 27 e-mail.

“The prospect of continuing operations during an ongoing and unpredictable pandemic is daunting,” Ricker said.

Nonetheless, Zedros said he is optimistic.

The florist’s “traditions, as well as my own family’s traditions,” he wrote, “will now live on.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.