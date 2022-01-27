fb-pixel Skip to main content

US jobless claims decline for first time in four weeks

By Raeedah Wahid Bloomberg,Updated January 27, 2022, 48 minutes ago
A customer carries a shopping bag outside past a "Now Hiring" sign outside a Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. store in Brookfield, Wisconsin, U.S.Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Applications for US state unemployment insurance fell for the first time in four weeks, partially unwinding a recent spike in claims due to the omicron variant.

Initial unemployment claims totaled 260,000 in the week ended Jan. 22, down 30,000 from the prior period, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 265,000 applications.

Applications declined after a surge in recent weeks amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases across the country. Claims have largely been falling in the past year as companies are desperate to retain and attract talent amid ongoing labor shortages.

