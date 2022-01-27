Calling all cooks and bakers

We’re looking for Confidential Chat recipes that you or someone in your family clipped from The Boston Globe while the popular column ran (from 1884 to 2006).

Do you know a Chatter who has a stash of recipes or do you have recipes passed down from a devoted Chat reader? Are you related to any of the regular recipe contributors, such as A Fireman’s Wife or Dorchester Dottie or White Moonflower?