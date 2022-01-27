I think I was bad at sex

Q. I am 20 and was in a “situationship” with a guy over the summer. I met him through mutual friends. We dated for about a month. The only problem was that he had just broken up with his girlfriend of nine months or so a month earlier. He told me that she still called him, and that he told her he’d reconsider the relationship in September when they went back to school (we all go to the same school). I know that was a huge red flag, but I still kept hanging out with him.

Eventually we had sex — the last time we hung out. The problem is, that was only the second time I’d ever had sex, so I can’t say it was the smoothest experience. I think he was kind of caught off guard by that, since he is very experienced. I’ve never had a real boyfriend, just a few dalliances here and there.

He ended things with me shortly after we had sex. When the semester started, I ran into him a few times, but we never really talked. That’s when he hit me with the text saying that he didn’t want to lead me on, he still had stuff to work out with his ex, and thought it best to end things.

I can’t help but feel like he ended things because I didn’t know what I was doing. How do I get over this? How do I move on and not fear intimacy knowing that I am, quite frankly, bad at sex?

ONCE WAS ENOUGH

A. A list to read whenever you start to spiral about this:

1. You are not monumentally bad at any of this. I mean, maybe there was some awkwardness because it was new, but that kind of problem goes away when you’re with someone who communicates. He didn’t.

2. Everyone has moments of feeling insecure about this stuff. I say this to a lot of letter writers who feel like their lack of experience holds them back. A person might have had a lot of sex, but they’ve never had sex with you. They don’t know what you like. They’re trying to figure it all out too, if they’re someone who cares.

3. This man told you exactly why he might break up with you. He went into the relationship saying he was not done with his ex. He even said he might get back together with her when he returned to school. He let you know your relationship was going to be temporary. It sounds like that was the exact reason he bailed. He communicated that part well, so don’t forget it!

4. Maybe the breakup would have been easier to take — maybe you wouldn’t be jumping to conclusions about yourself — if you’d had more experiences with him before he ended things. I think the one-night-only part of the story is what weighs on you, and I can understand why. But don’t assume anything unless you know it to be true. He did exactly what he said he would do, based on other things happening in his life. That’s all you know.

5. Stop replaying it all. Go back to Point 1.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Please try not to assume that this is all on you performance-wise, for all of the reasons that Meredith mentioned. One “less than fabulous” encounter doesn’t make you bad at sex; there were two of you in that bed. Take him at his word, don’t be embarrassed around him, and don’t assume that you’re somehow not “good” at sex. Give it time; you’re still so very young. Hold your head up around them on campus, and next time, allow your relationships to develop organically. And if the next guy tells you there’s someone else in the wings, believe him. Good luck dear LW.

HIKERGALNH128





^This is such sweet advice.

ESPRESSOMARTINI





I doubt you are bad at sex and I doubt even more that he is some kind of sexual expert.

SUNALSORISES





No, he didn’t end things because “you were bad at sex.” He wanted to have sex with you and once he did, he was all set. He wanted to go back to the girlfriend and basically just wanted one last hoorah before he went back. This has nothing to do with you or how you perform.

LEFTYLUCY7





^I’ve never really understood the finality of the conquest. Sure, the conquest part is at least understandable, but don’t you want to stick around for a few, just because it feels good or it’s fun? (Yes, and I do understand it makes it harder to just walk away if that’s your goal.) As far as the sex goes, I think you are misreading the situation. He knew you were aware this was casual, he was honest about not being interested in a commitment to you, and when he discovered it was only your second time, he thought, “Uh-oh, her second time? This girl does not have experience with casual ... she may see this as me dropping everything for her.”

HEYITHINK





It’s highly unlikely that you’re that bad at sex. Unless you were somehow implementing sandpaper or violently thrashing around like a character from “The Exorcist,” your performance was likely fine. My guess: He had a girlfriend. She ended it. His reaction was to try and hold onto it because in his head they were in love and they could make it work. Then you came into the picture. You liking him made him feel great about himself, but his plan was still to try to get back together with his ex. He will likely have an on-again-off-again relationship with her for a while, and hopefully by then, you will have moved on with a guy who deserves you.

PMCD101





If things didn’t go well, don’t assume all the responsibility. He was probably nervous, too.

SEENITTOO

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein's "Love Letters" podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts.