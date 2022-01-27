Nomai opens in Hingham; Somerville gets a sandwich-centric general store

Openings: Nomai is open at Hingham’s Derby Street Shops, the newest from the team behind Chinatown standouts Shōjō, for small plates, and Ruckus, a noodle bar with a hip-hop aesthetic. Owner Brian Moy comes from a restaurant family: His dad ran China Pearl and Ho Yuen Ting. Chef Mike Stark was chef de cuisine at the South End’s Toro before becoming executive chef at Shōjō.

Nomai (94 Derby St.) serves a New American and Asian menu: lemongrass filet mignon, pork and squid ink wontons, honey-baked squash, and a black sesame ice cream sandwich. Visit for dinner daily from 4 p.m.

In Brookline, the Village Social Club (6 Harvard Square) is now serving cocktails with meatloaf meatballs, poutine, steak-and-cheese, and a kale salad on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. It’s a subterranean speakeasy below the Garrison House restaurant, with live events coming soon.