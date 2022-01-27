Nomai opens in Hingham; Somerville gets a sandwich-centric general store

Openings: Nomai is open at Hingham’s Derby Street Shops, the newest from the team behind Chinatown standouts Shōjō, for small plates, and Ruckus, a noodle bar with a hip-hop aesthetic. Owner Brian Moy comes from a restaurant family: His dad ran China Pearl and Ho Yuen Ting. Chef Mike Stark was chef de cuisine at the South End’s Toro before becoming executive chef at Shōjō.
Nomai (94 Derby St.) serves a New American and Asian menu: lemongrass filet mignon, pork and squid ink wontons, honey-baked squash, and a black sesame ice cream sandwich. Visit for dinner daily from 4 p.m.
In Brookline, the Village Social Club (6 Harvard Square) is now serving cocktails with meatloaf meatballs, poutine, steak-and-cheese, and a kale salad on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. It’s a subterranean speakeasy below the Garrison House restaurant, with live events coming soon.
Advertisement
In the Back Bay, Café Landwer adds a third location to its roster, serving an all-day Israeli menu inside the Charlesmark Hotel (651 Boylston St.). Enjoy hummus, schnitzel, shakshuka, babka, pitas, and more, plus a bar.
And in Somerville, Vinal General Store is open for walk-up and takeout (220 Somerville Ave.), next to Vinal Bakery. Visit Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. for ham and pimento, tuna salad, and cauliflower, mushroom, and Romesco sandwiches, plus local provisions (Fluff) and merchandise, with beer and wine to come.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.