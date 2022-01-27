Do we really need to send a gift for a virtual wedding ceremony?

After changing wedding plans several times in the past two years, my niece and her fiance married at City Hall. Their witness managed a Zoom meeting for about 40 attendees. The couple hope and plan to have an in-person ceremony someday. My wife said we needed to send a gift, but I wondered if now was the time, with no traditional ceremony/reception/gift registry. But perhaps when one feels moved to send a gift, simply send it. What do you think?

You’re right about sending gifts when you feel moved! These days if I don’t act on, or at least write down, a good impulse the moment it occurs, it will never happen. Also, though: Virtual events are real. This couple didn’t elope, this was the best public wedding they could manage, and it needs to be treated as such. Some of us are at a point in life when our years are fungible — anything you don’t do at 37 or 45 or 60 you can probably do at 39 or 47 or 62 — but younger people aren’t. The public ceremonies and celebrations and life events they’re missing out on, they are missing out on permanently. We can’t punish or deprive them more.

Postponing any worthwhile action until hopes and plans come to fruition is a bad, bad idea. It always was, really. Nowadays? Fuggedaboutit.

My brother’s son, who lives in Florida, got married in December in New England. Most of our family is here and thus saved on travel expenses, so it was suggested that we split the price of a venue overlooking the water. Some siblings agreed, some did not, so the three of us who wanted to split the expense evenly. My sisters made the arrangements because they live nearer the venue. We hold no ill will to family members who felt it was inappropriate. But I don’t think the couple knows that I contributed nearly $750 to the wedding. I could not conceive of a proper way to tell them without appearing petty, or boorish. What do you think?

I assume you mean you and your sisters paid for the venue in which the wedding was held. However starry-eyed the young couple may have been, surely they know waterfront event spaces aren’t free and that someone must have footed the bill, and will ask who their benefactors are, no? And it’s not as if December were ancient days — they’re probably still sorting out the various thank-yous and follow-ups.

Your brother is the obvious person to tell his son who rented the venue. Do you not trust him to do so? Because that’s very much a brother problem, not a nephew problem. You can always drop “Hope you enjoyed the venue!” in a card to the wedding couple, at some point. But don’t drag them into any awkwardness that may have already happened between you and your siblings.

