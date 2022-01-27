The best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Jan. 28-Feb. 4

Despite the snow dump, we’ve got some hip happenings this week, Rhody — from snowboarding lessons to Bill Murray, beach luaus to curling. So let’s make like we have a plate of Iggy’s and dive right in. Check out the coolest things to do in the Ocean State from Jan. 28-Feb. 4 (and remember: check with the venue to make sure an event is still on, whether there’s a storm brewing or not).

I gotta get the bread and milk. I can’t be the only one who needs to see that clip every snowstorm. #ModernClassics

Grab some popcorn while you’re on that bread-and-milk run, and stream a Rhode Islander-directed Netflix movie, starring Kevin James, Taylor Lautner and Rob Schneider.

“Home Team,” directed by Little Compton’s Charles and Dan Kinnane, and with an acting role for brother Brendan Kinnane, debuts on Netflix Jan. 28. The brothers officially join Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison family with their feature film debut, based on NFL head coach Sean Payton. (James plays Payton.)

For kids who came of age in the ‘90s watching Sandler movies, “It’s a dream come true,” Charles told me this week. “I don’t want to sound cliche, but this really is something we dreamt of as kids.” #HomeTeam #MeetTheKinnanes

SNOW DAY FUN

Who needs the Alps? Yawgoo Valley Ski Area and Water Park, billed as Rhode Island’s only ski area, offers 12 trails for skiers and snowboarding, plus a tubing park, right here in Exeter, baby. You can also take lessons. And you don’t need to wait for a nor’easter — they make their own snow. #GetYourShaunWhiteOn. Check the website before you go to check status. Ticket prices vary. 160 and 220 Yawgoo Valley Road. 401-294-3802. Details here.

GUITAR NIGHT

Louisiana native blues/soul guitarist Robert Finley, plays Askew in Providence Jan. 30. Blues fans: do not miss this guy. Nearing 70, Finley has flown largely under the radar — he’s the real deal. His new album, “Sharecropper’s Son” is fire. Must-listen: “Country Boy.” Doors 7 p.m,. Show 8 p.m. Tickets $16 advance; $18 at the door. 150 Chestnut St., Providence. Details here.

Meanwhile, that same night, classical guitar and world music fans will want to experience The Brasil Guitar Duo. The masters from São Paulo are guitarist’s guitarists. (”Brasil “is the Portuguese spelling of “Brazil.”)

João Luiz and Douglas Lora’s blend of traditional and Brazilian guitar work has lead to two Latin Grammy nods, and a gig with Yo-Yo Ma. You might take a master class with them at Rhode Island College Jan. 30 at noon, watch them in concert that evening — or if you’re not shoveled out by then, there are virtual tickets. Concert: 88 Meeting St., Providence. 7 p.m. Streaming tickets $15; in-person $30. Details here.

THE WOOD BROTHERS

Love these guys. Bluesy folk, folky rock, funky gospel, they fall squarely into that catch-all: Americana. Don’t miss The Wood Brothers at The Strand Jan. 31. Chris Wood co-founded avant-garde jazz band Medeski Martin & Wood; Oliver toured with Tinsley Ellis. When you add drummer Jano Rix, they become a Grammy nominated trio. Listen to their cover of “Ophelia” for a solid taste of what they throw down. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. $31. Proof of vaccination or negative test within 72-hours. Masks required. 79 Washington St., Providence. 401-563-8954. Details here.

“SUPERSTAR” HEADING OUT

It’s your last chance to come to Jesus: “Jesus Christ Superstar” plays out its run at PPAC: Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 29 at 2 and 8 p.m., and Jan. 30 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421- 2787. Details here.

LEARN TO CURL

I can’t be the only one who watches curling during the Winter Olympics and thinks: I want to do that. The broom, the glide-y shoes. What’s not to love?

As we get amped up this week with the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies Feb. 4, you might want to sign up for curling lessons from the Ocean State Curling Club. Lessons are March 17 and 24, but I’m mentioning this now so you can pre-register — these classes fill up faster than Apolo Ohno on a straightaway. #KeepCalmandCurlOn. Full details here.

GO FOR THE GOLD

Speaking of the Winter Olympics, every four years, I get the urge to do a triple axel. And by that I mean pretend to do one in my head while I rollerskate to Boyz II Men. Get your Tara Lipinksi on at United Skates of America.

Newbies, it’s your night Jan. 31 with adults only Newbie Night. #WeAllFallDown. (7-9:30 p.m., $12, skate rental extra.) And fittingly, Feb. 4 — Olympic Opening Night — it’s 90′s R&B night. (In my head, I already won gold.) $20. Rollerskates free with admission. Rollerblades $5 extra. 75 New Road, East Providence. 401-438-9898. Details here.

JIMI HENDRIX AND BILL MURRAY

Hendrix fans, beeline to Newport. On Feb. 2, The Jane Pickens Theater shows “Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix In Maui,” a 2022 Grammy-nominated film chronicling the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s trip to Maui, “and how the band became ensnared with the ill-fated ‘Rainbow Bridge’ movie.” 7:30 p.m. $12 nonmembers. 49 Touro St. 401-846-5474. Details here.

The theater shows another indie gem Feb. 3 with “New Worlds: The Cradle Of Civilization With Bill Murray & Jan Vogler.” A 2021 Cannes Film Festival selection, the concert/documentary shows Murray and Vogler mixing poetry, music and musings on a 2,000-year-old Greek stage. Epic. 7:30 p.m. $12 nonmembers. Details here.

BEACH LUAU

It’s luau on the beach in February. #BecauseOceanState. The Misquamicut Business Association hosts its annual Aloha Luau at The Windjammer Surf Bar with food, music, raffle and silent auction. Proceeds benefit beach area events and cleanup, according to the Eventbrite page. #HulaTime. Feb. 4, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets $25. 321 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. 401-322-0504. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody, keep rocking. Now go get that bread and milk.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

