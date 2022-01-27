Boston City Council to consider making School Committee popularly-elected body

The petition requires that by January 2024 the School Committee be composed of nine members elected by districts, three at-large members elected by the city, and one voting student member elected by the student population at BPS.

The Boston City Council will consider allowing residents to elect School Committee members and to replace the current process which is mayor-appointed.

The process of converting the committee to a popularly-elected body would take a phased approach, with hybrid committees composed of both mayoral-appointees and city-elected seats starting in September 2022.

The petition cited support for the change to the selection process in several polls and referendums over the years that have shown residents’ support for an elected body, including the directive handed down by voters last November; nearly 80 percent of Boston voters supported a nonbinding referendum proposing voters elect their School Committee members.

It also noted that Boston is the only district in the state that appoints its school committee members.

Proponents of the “home-rule” style believe it allows voters to hold the Committee accountable. The Boston Teachers Union supports a fully-elected committee, while Mayor Michelle Wu and others would rather opt for a hybrid style.

If passed through the city council, the measure would need to be approved by Wu, before heading to the Legislature and then the governor’s desk.





