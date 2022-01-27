fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston Public Schools extends priority registration for several grades

By Colleen Cronin Globe Correspondent,Updated January 27, 2022, 20 minutes ago
An empty Boston Public School bus in the early morning light drove down South Street in Jamaica Plain.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston Public Schools extended its priority registration deadline by one week for grades grades K0, K1, 6, 7, and 9 to Feb. 4, according to the district’s website.

The previous deadline was Friday.

The pre-registration process allows families to set a list of their students’ top school choices for the 2022-23 school year at transitionary periods in theiracademic careers. Families can register online but must also book a remote or in-person appointment to complete a student’s registration status.

BPS Welcome centers are open to help families in-person, but appointments must be scheduled ahead of time, according to the district’s website.

A remote registration information session will be held today at 5:30 p.m. to give families more information and a chance to ask questions. Pre-recorded sessions are also available for those who cannot attend live.

Information in languages other than English is also available on the site.


Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.

