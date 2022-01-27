Boston Public Schools extends priority registration for several grades

The pre-registration process allows families to set a list of their students’ top school choices for the 2022-23 school year at transitionary periods in theiracademic careers. Families can register online but must also book a remote or in-person appointment to complete a student’s registration status.

Boston Public Schools extended its priority registration deadline by one week for grades grades K0, K1, 6, 7, and 9 to Feb. 4, according to the district’s website .

BPS Welcome centers are open to help families in-person, but appointments must be scheduled ahead of time, according to the district’s website.

A remote registration information session will be held today at 5:30 p.m. to give families more information and a chance to ask questions. Pre-recorded sessions are also available for those who cannot attend live.

Information in languages other than English is also available on the site.





