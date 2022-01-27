Brown University releases their finances, reports operating budget deficit of $52m

Brown University finished their fiscal year with an operating budget deficit of $52.2 million, despite its record endowment growth over the last year. The negative budget impact reflects ongoing expenses for the university’s COVID-19 testing program and declines in revenue driven by reductions in tuition, room and board, and reduced summer programs, wrote university president Christina H. Paxson in a letter to the Brown community this week.

Brown raised $430.5 million and its endowment reached $6.9 million, as previously reported. Explore the rest of the university’s financial report here.

Textron predicts it will generate $13.3 billion in revenue in 2022

Providence-based Textron, an industrial conglomerate, forecasted its 2022 revenues to be $13.3 billion, which is up from $12.4 billion.

This past year “was a solid year for Textron with strong order flow and execution at Aviation, continued progress on Future Vertical Lift programs at Bell, strong execution and margin performance at Systems, and higher revenues and operating profit at Industrial,” said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly in a statement Thursday.

COVID-19 patient Nicholas DiPompo, 78, right, works with physical therapist Chris Collard, center, and nurse Edward Rojas on his breathing. David Goldman/Associated Press

Jan. 26, 2022

The situation inside Rhode Island’s nursing homes is dire again, but not because of COVID-19

Hospitals in Rhode Island, which are mostly owned by large corporations, were assigned military medical workers earlier this month to help highly paid nurses and doctors get through the latest COVID-19 surge caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant. But nursing homes, which serve the state’s most frail, are not well funded, and are also in the midst of a staffing crisis are not getting help from the state or federal government.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens May 17 in Providence

The traveling art installation, which has already sold 2.5 million tickets worldwide, opens at the Rhode Island Convention Center on May 17 and runs through July 8.

Jan. 25, 2022

A new RIPEC report says state’s property tax system is ‘out of balance’

Property taxes are the largest source of local revenue in Rhode Island, but yet, are causing imbalances in municipal services, like the construction of affordable housing, K-12 education, and economic development, according to a newly released report by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC).

The report, “A System Out of Balance: Property Taxation Across Rhode Island,” which was released early Tuesday morning, found there’s a striking difference among tax burdens of resident homeowners, nonresident homeowners, and businesses.

Jan. 24, 2022

Restaurant owners divided on lifting the ban on happy hour in Rhode Island

“Happy hour,” designed as “after-work specials” on alcoholic beverages in other cities, has been prohibited in Rhode Island since 1985, just like in Massachusetts. But a new bill, introduced by Representative Karen Alzate, a Pawtucket Democrat, could possibly lift the ban. But not all restaurant owners are pleased with the idea.

Providence’s Bucktown restaurant is raising money to stay afloat

Bucktown, a comfort food haven known for their affordable fried chicken and po boys, is raising money to stay afloat.

“We turned to take out in March 2020 to keep staff and customers safe and you have all been incredible supporting us with orders. However with payroll, past obligations, rent increase and the rising cost of ingredients, If we do not raise 50K to get through winter, we will have to shutter,” owner Adam Mir wrote on Bucktown’s Instagram.

As of Monday morning, the restaurant raised more than $32,000 of their $50,000 goal.

Jan. 23, 2022

Rhode Island nonprofits awarded $2m federal funding to help homeless

U.S. Senator Jack Reed announced that $2 million in federal funding is available to help Rhode Island charitable organizations assist people experiencing homelessness this winter.

Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, made the announcement about the new Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding with the United Way of Rhode Island on Friday.

Jan. 22, 2022

Refugee Dream Center founder Omar Bah to run for Congress

Omar Bah, a torture survivor and refugee from The Gambia who founded The Refugee Dream Center in Providence, plans to run for Congress.

Jan. 21, 2022

McKee allows nursing homes to bypass minimum staffing requirements

Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order Friday that allowed nursing homes to operate under the state’s minimum staffing requirements without being penalized.

Providence College athletic director Bob Driscoll to retire

After nearly five decades of working in collegiate athletics, Bob Driscoll announced Friday that he would be retiring as the athletic director of Providence College. He will officially leave his post in June.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.