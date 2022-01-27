Coastal communities prepare for high winds and possible flooding from winter storm

“We have been watching the forecast since Monday afternoon, which is unusually early but due to the early predictions it caught the attention,” said Plymouth Fire Chief G. Edward Bradley in a statement Thursday. “The crews began the typical storm preparations both at the stations and with equipment and apparatus. The crews on today will continue those preps and checks.”

Communities along the south coast in Massachusetts are girding for a major storm expected to hit the state late Friday night that could cause flooding and power outages as the snow keeps falling Saturday at what forecasters say could be a relentless pace.

Advertisement

In Scituate, officials are warning that the weekend storm could bring up to 16 inches of snow in their region, and they’re advising coastal residents to shore up their homes and consider riding out the rough weather at a hotel or a friend’s residence.

Cohasset police Chief William P. Quigley said in a phone interview Thursday that officials “fully expect” power outages to be a concern, though the town hasn’t urged any evacuations.

“At this point, we’re holding off on anything like that,” Quigley said, adding that town officials will meet Friday morning once they receive updated information from the National Weather Service. Quigley said Cohasset’s emergency regional storm shelter’s located in Weymouth, and that Cohasset is “all geared up” to open a warming center if necessary.

He said Cohasset’s municipal dump will be closed Saturday, so more DPW workers will be available for snow removal.

“We’ve already had one emergency management meeting,” Quigley said. “We’re coordinating our efforts with the Fire Department, along with Elder Affairs and the Town Manager’s Office. And we’re just making sure we have all our ducks in a row.”

On Wednesday in Plymouth, Bradley said, the Fire Department called crews that were scheduled to be off duty Friday night and Saturday and placed additional firefighters on-duty for the storm. Bradley said officials will monitor the forecast going forward to see if further staffing boosts are needed.

Advertisement

“We use additional crews to staff reserve apparatus to handle the expected increase in the workload and to increase the on-duty staffing, we know that during the height of the storm trying to call in additional staff could be impossible due to road conditions,” Bradley said.

He added that portable generators, as well as those on apparatus and at stations are being run and fueled, and that a cache of chainsaws are ready to help clear roads if necessary. Neighboring chiefs, Bradley said, have conference calls slated for Thursday and Friday with MEMA officials and the Barnstable County Emergency Preparedness personnel.

“We are receiving MEMA updates and [National Weather Service] updates,” Bradley said. “We are aware of the usual areas that are susceptible to storm surge flooding and will be mindful of these areas during the high tides Saturday and Sunday.”

He said the town received a couple calls Wednesday and again Thursday morning asking about shelters, and that officials hadn’t yet decided whether to open a shelter.

“No one has been told or suggested that they evacuate, the people that live in the prone areas know what could happen and are watching the conditions,” Murphy said. “Everyone should have a much better idea of the possible conditions Friday afternoon, and then we will be issuing the final plans.

Advertisement

Scituate officials, meanwhile, issued storm warnings in a statement posted Wednesday evening to the town’s official website.

“This is going to be a long duration storm bringing strong northeast winds, heavy snow, and the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding” starting Friday night into Saturday, the statement said.

“Heavy snow, with potential blizzard conditions, could exceed 12″-16″ in our area with some mixing possible along the coast,” the statement continued. “If this does occur, travel will be extremely difficult so try to plan ahead by completing any tasks you have to do by Friday.”

Town officials also warned of “isolated to scattered power outages” during the storm and told residents to call 911 if they see any downed power lines.

Strong winds will also be an issue, according to the statement.

“These winds will stir up our coastal waters bringing nearshore waves to 10′-15′ early in the day and may exceed 20′ later in the day as the storm strengthens,” the statement said.

The coastal flood potential, officials continued, will depend on the timing of the strongest winds with the potential for minor coastal flooding and moderate flooding in some low-lying areas. That means it’s time to board up coastal homes, the statement said.

“With these moderately high astronomical tides and strong northeast winds, coastal homes should make their properties safe by securing outside equipment and boarding up windows and doors,” the statement said. “Coastal residents should also consider relocating to a hotel or friend’s home for this storm.”

Advertisement

The town’s also advising coastal residents to evacuate by 6 a.m. Saturday at the latest, if they choose to do so.

Travel restrictions could also be a factor, the town said, and motorists should gas up ahead of time.

“With the potential for power outages and anticipated travel restrictions please fuel your vehicles, generators, and heating systems (if propane or oil),” the statement said.

Town officials also advised residents to start their generators early and place them in a safe spot, so no exhaust gets in their homes.

“We have been in contact with our emergency management team, MEMA, all of our utility partners & will continue to do so,” said Scituate fire Chief John P. Murphy via email Thursday.

In Duxbury, fire officials on Thursday were asking residents to shovel sidewalk areas near hydrants.

In Marshfield, police on Thursday were urging homeowners by the water to seal up their properties before the storm hits.

“Prepare homes by ocean by boarding windows and pulling storm shutters,” said Marshfield police via Facebook. “Everyone in areas prone to flooding make arrangements today to stay with friends or relatives outside of flood zone.”

Governor Charlie Baker, who was greeted with a hellacious storm soon after taking office in 2015, was measured in his comments Thursday about the weekend forecast. He also plugged the famed winter resilience of battle-tested Massachusetts residents, who he said can “take a punch” from a big storm.

Advertisement

“This storm is going to come and go in probably a day,” Baker said during his regular appearance Thursday on GBH Radio. “The weather reports are still pretty all over the place, with respect to what it might turn into. But, you know, the one thing I learned from this experience - which really was 28 days back in 2015 - was we can take a punch around here when it comes to weather. And I’m sitting here looking at the roof of the building across the street here and remembering that at one point, I was in here with you guys during that period and there were literally 25 people on that roof shoveling the snow off the roof, because they were afraid the roof was gonna cave in. So, it’s just good times in Massachusetts in late January.”

The National Weather Service was reporting early Thursday afternoon that a winter storm watch was in effect late Friday night through Saturday evening in areas including Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Barre, Fitchburg, Milford, Worcester, and Ayer.

When the watch is on, the weather service cautioned, travel “could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.”

The weather service said winds could gust as high as 65 m.p.h. on Nantucket and in communities including Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, and Vineyard Haven.

Wind gusts could reach 50 m.p.h. in spots including Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, and Quincy, forecasters said.

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu warned residents via Twitter Thursday of the looming “snowy weekend.”

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency on Thursday highlighted the concerns facing residents who rely on medical devices powered by electricity, in the event of a power outage.





Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.