Continued concerns about Mass. and Case aired at community meeting

Several neighborhood leaders said during a community meeting Thursday that the opening of the clinic and center so soon after the cleanup of nearby tent encampments will only bring more people seeking drugs to the area, leading to more crime. Already, residents and business owners said, they have seen a spike in trespassing and loitering and of open-air drug use, while businesses reported new damage to their properties. Many have loitered already outside the Roundhouse on Massachusetts Avenue, where dozens of people who had been living in the tents were moved into transitional housing.

The health care workers who plan to run a clinic and acute overdose care center at the Roundhouse hotel said Thursday that they may open in a matter of weeks, triggering strong opposition from neighborhood leaders who say the city is still struggling to manage vagrancy and open-air drug dealing in the Mass. and Cass area following the recent cleanup of nearby tent encampments.

Advertisement

“I don’t think you have the area under control completely,” said Sue Sullivan, head of the Newmarket Business Association, which represents businesses in a square where one of the encampments was based. “If you don’t have that clinic under full control, there will just be people in and out in the immediate area.”

Steve Fox, head of the South End Forum, an umbrella organization for community groups in the area, said, “We just don’t want to make it worse than what it already is … we need to make sure we control the environment, before it gets out of control.”

Thursday’s meeting was held, via Zoom, by the Working Group on Addiction, Recovery and Homelessness, a coalition of community leaders from the South End, Newmarket Square, and Roxbury who for years have raised concerns with the growing substance abuse and homelessness epidemic in the area, by the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, which has come to be known as Mass. and Cass.

Advertisement

Two weeks ago, city crews cleared out dozens of tents in the area and moved more than 150 homeless people to transitional housing, what they have called a housing and public health-led approach to get people off the streets and on the path toward long-term recovery.

The transitional housing units the city is offering include what is known as low-threshold housing, which accepts people still in the throes of substance addiction. The goal is to move them quickly to safe housing, to help transition them to long-term stability.

City officials said Thursday that more than 40 people have already moved into low-threshold housing units at the formerly vacant Roundhouse hotel and that up to 60 people could be living there soon.

Neighborhood residents who are critical of the use of the Roundhouse — for housing and for the care clinic and center — say the plan fails to address the root causes of the societal problems at Mass. and Cass, including the open-air drug dealing that preys on those who come to the area seeking help. They fear that people will continue to come seeking services but also drugs, particularly when spring arrives. Past attempts to clear out the tents before have failed, they said, and people always come back.

Those critics urged Robert Koenig, of Boston Medical Center, which is running the health care centers there, to delay the opening so they can work with city officials and police to draft a public safety plan.

Advertisement

Monica Bharel, a top public health advisor to Mayor Michelle Wu, who is coordinating the city’s efforts to address Mass. and Cass issues, said the city continues to draft strategies to help those in need there, while providing protections and assurances for businesses owners. The care clinic is part of that plan, she said.

Bharel said she recognized concerns that people will return to the area in greater numbers when warm weather arrives, but she said the tent clear-out was the first step in the effort to address the immediate crisis.

“What we’re trying to do here is something different, because past efforts there have not worked, and they have failed the individuals there and they have failed the communities there,” she said.

Bharel said the area has been “transformed,” since the tents were cleared, but added that city officials meet daily to address residents’ concerns about the tents returning, to respond to reports of discarded needles, trash, or human feces on the streets.

“That kind of planning, organization, will continue into the spring, into the summer,” she said.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.