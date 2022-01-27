The debate over runoff elections in Rhode Island begins today

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 1,443 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Vaccinated with two shots: 827,763 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,613

Test-positive rate: 9.1 percent

Currently hospitalized: 479

Total deaths: 3,275

New this morning: Dr. James McDonald will be interim director of the Department of Health, replacing Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, whose last day is today.

Leading off

Is it time to overhaul the primary election process in Rhode Island?

State lawmakers are set to hold a hearing this afternoon on legislation that would move Rhode Island from the traditional Democratic and Republican primaries to a preliminary election that would narrow the general election field to two candidates, regardless of party.

The idea of runoff elections – this is the way Boston handles its elections – is designed to ensure that the general election winner receives at least 50 percent of the vote. In Rhode Island, former governors Gina Raimondo (in 2014) and Lincoln Chafee (in 2010) won office without earning 50 percent of the vote.

The bill is sponsored by state Representative Arthur J. Corvese, a North Providence Democrat. It would apply to all state and municipal elections, and candidates would be allowed to have their political party recognized on the ballot.

Corvese’s proposal would not apply to this year’s elections – it would take effect in 2024 – but the competitive races for governor, Congress, and mayor of Providence could fuel the discussion.

Former Providence mayor Joseph Paolino is among prominent Rhode Islanders who intends to testify in favor of runoff elections at the hearing.

The House Committee on State Government and Elections is holding the hearing shortly after 4 p.m.

Governor Dan McKee is holding a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m.

The Providence City Council Finance Committee will begin discussing Mayor Jorge Elorza's American Rescue Plan funding proposal.

Newport's Charter Review Commission meets at 4:30 p.m.

