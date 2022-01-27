fb-pixel Skip to main content

FBI offers $10,000 reward for Lynn fugitive wanted on child pornography, rape charges

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated January 27, 2022, 46 minutes ago
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Melchor Datu, who is wanted on warrants for child pornography and rape of a child by force.FBI

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a former Lynn man wanted on child sex abuse charges, State Police said Thursday.

Melchor Datu, 50,is wanted on a federal arrest warrant issued in 2012 on a charge of possession of child pornography. A warrant charging him with rape of a child by force was issued in 2017 out of Lynn District Court, State Police said in a statement.

Datu’s last known address was on Estes Street in Lynn. He is believed to have fled Massachusetts on Dec. 17, 2008, the statement said.

Advertisement

The Boston Division of the FBI’s Child Exploitation-Human Trafficking Task Force asks anyone with information about Datu to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), their local law enforcement agency or the nearest American embassy or consulate. Tips are also accepted at tips.fbi.gov.

After leaving Massachusetts, he was in New York, Florida and Haiti. He was last seen in the Dominican Republic in 2009, the statement said.

Datu, who was born in the Phillipines, is about 140 pounds and 5 feet 3 inches tall, who speaks English and Tagalog. There is a scar under one of his eyes, the statement said.

Datu was also known under the aliases of Melchor Juico Datu, Melchor Luico Datv, Javier Sanchez, Xavier Belcher and Fred Datu, State Police said.


Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video