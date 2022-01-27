fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighters knock down blaze at Dorchester laundromat

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated January 27, 2022, 19 minutes ago

Firefighters battled icy conditions while working to contain a 2-alarm blaze at a Dorchester laundromat Thursday night.

The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. with heavy black smoke coming from a laundromat at 9 Bowdoin St., the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. The fire eventually broke through the building’s roof, the department said.

Crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to homes and other stores on the block, the fire department said.

At 7:21 p.m., the department reported that the largest fire was knocked down and crews were putting out hotspots.

Water used to put out the flames turned to ice on the road and sidewalks near the building, as well as on firetrucks and ladders, the department said.

