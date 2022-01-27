Firefighters knock down blaze at Dorchester laundromat

Firefighters battled icy conditions while working to contain a 2-alarm blaze at a Dorchester laundromat Thursday night.
The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. with heavy black smoke coming from a laundromat at 9 Bowdoin St., the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. The fire eventually broke through the building’s roof, the department said.
Crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to homes and other stores on the block, the fire department said.
At 7:21 p.m., the department reported that the largest fire was knocked down and crews were putting out hotspots.
Water used to put out the flames turned to ice on the road and sidewalks near the building, as well as on firetrucks and ladders, the department said.
Heavy fire thru the building the fire has extended thru the roof. pic.twitter.com/3ahT2OCvsh— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2022
Companies chasing hotspots now. Largest fire knocked down. Ladders & lines are covered with ice making conditions hard for crews pic.twitter.com/IFLDcKvd5u— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 28, 2022
