Firefighters knock down blaze at Dorchester laundromat

Firefighters battled icy conditions while working to contain a 2-alarm blaze at a Dorchester laundromat Thursday night.

The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. with heavy black smoke coming from a laundromat at 9 Bowdoin St., the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. The fire eventually broke through the building’s roof, the department said.

Crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to homes and other stores on the block, the fire department said.