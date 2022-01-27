Man, 22, arrested with stolen ATM in Braintree following foot chase

“As he pulled closer, he noticed two men standing outside of the car with an ATM on the ground,” the statement said. “Upon seeing the officer, the men fled: one fled in the vehicle while the other fled on foot.”

Braintree police said in a statement that an officer patrolling the Common Street area around 3:15 a.m. noticed a suspicious vehicle parked by a church.

A 22-year-old man was arrested early Thursday in Braintree after he allegedly sprinted away from an officer who wanted to confront him about a stolen ATM resting on the ground near him, police said.

The vehicle got away after a short pursuit, police said. It’s described as a dark colored Honda CRV with Connecticut plates.

Officers, meanwhile, set up a perimeter and pressed a K9 into service in an effort to locate the man who fled the scene on foot, officials said.

Eventually the suspect was apprehended.

“At about 4:30 a.m., the K9 team located the suspect hiding under a tarp in the backyard of a house,” the statement said. “The suspect is a 22-year-old man with addresses out of Massachusetts and Connecticut.”

Police didn’t identify the suspect by name. He’s charged with receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property and faces arraignment Thursday in Quincy District Court, police said.

Authorities said they returned the ATM to its rightful owner.

“The ATM was recovered and traced back to a breaking and entering that occurred in the early morning of January 26, 2022 in the Town of Wayland,” the statement said. “The suspect motor vehicle in the Wayland crime was also a Honda CRV with Connecticut plates.”

Anyone with information about the case should call Braintree police detectives at 781-794-8620, the statement said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.