Man killed in double-stabbing in Roxbury; suspect arrested

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 27, 2022, 38 minutes ago

A suspect was arrested in a double stabbing in Roxbury that left one man dead and another injured Wednesday night, Boston police said.

At about 8:10 p.m. police were called to 5 Rockville Park at 8:08 p.m. for a report of two people stabbed, according to Boston police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

Boston EMS took both men to the hospital. One of the victims was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center, and the other suffered injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Further investigation led police to Townsend Street, where a man was apprehended, Boyle said.

Raymond Castro, 42, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged with murder, Boyle said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

