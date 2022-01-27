Man killed in double-stabbing in Roxbury; suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested in a double stabbing in Roxbury that left one man dead and another injured Wednesday night, Boston police said.

At about 8:10 p.m. police were called to 5 Rockville Park at 8:08 p.m. for a report of two people stabbed, according to Boston police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

Boston EMS took both men to the hospital. One of the victims was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center, and the other suffered injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.