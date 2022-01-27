Maps: When will the storm start in Rhode Island? How much snowfall can we expect?

Winds could gust up to 60 mph, creating the possibility of blizzard conditions . A blizzard warning could be issued if there are winds greater than 35 mph and visibility of a quarter-mile or less for a minimum of three hours. Snowfall is not a factor used to determine if a blizzard warning is issued.

PROVIDENCE — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday because of the potential for heavy snow. While the forecast is fluid, total snow accumulations of 8 to 17 inches of snowfall are possible in Rhode Island.

“Looks like the last time our office issued a Blizzard Warning for Rhode Island was for the storm on January 4, 2018,” said National Weather Service Boston meteorologist William Leatham. “We first issued Blizzard Warnings on January 3, 2018, which was for the entire state. Blizzard conditions were reported on Block Island for that storm.

“Last time a portion of the state saw Blizzard conditions were for a storm on March 3, 2019, in Washington County.”

Advertisement

Rhode Island hasn’t had a blizzard for 1,061 days, and there is no indication this storm will trigger a blizzard warning.

The NWS Boston says commuters can expect “very difficult to impossible” travel conditions. They ask drivers to monitor the latest forecasts for road conditions and road closures.

Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages.

There is a 10 percent chance that there could be low-end snowfall of 1.3 to 3.9 inches. NWS Boston

There is a 10 percent chance that Rhode Island gets as much as 19 inches of snow, with the highest amounts in Warwick, Tiverton and Newport. Western cities like Burrillville, Foster, and Hopkinton would receive about 15 to 17 inches of snow in this unlikely scenario.

There is a 10 percent chance that there could be high-end snowfall totals between 10 and 19 inches with higher amounts in eastern Rhode Island. NWS Boston

Winter precipitation is forecast to arrive around 7 a.m. Saturday. But some snowfall is expected on Friday night.

There will be about 1 to 3 inches of snowfall Friday not, while the onset of the winter storm is forecast to begin around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. NWS Boston

Winter precipitation is forecast to end around 2 p.m. Saturday for most of Rhode Island. But cities in the far-western part of the state, like Westerly, could see snow ending hours earlier. Parts of coastal Rhode Island could have snowfall until 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The winter storm is expected to taper off around 2 p.m. Saturday in most of Rhode Island, while areas like Westerly could see storm conditions end a few hours earlier. NWS Boston

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.