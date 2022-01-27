Mass. on ‘back side’ of Omicron surge, Baker says

“We are definitely on what I would call the back side of the Omicron surge,” Baker said during his regular appearance on GBH Radio. “That’s clear looking at both the daily case counts and the wastewater that we track pretty religiously and have for the better part now of almost two years. The hospitalization rates are also coming down. And we are now basically doing what I think is a pretty useful review of hospitalizations with our colleagues in the hospital community.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday said the state has seen the worst of the Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge that’s strained hospitals in recent weeks.

That review, Baker said, is designed to “separate out folks who are in the hospital because they have appendicitis or they broke a leg or something else, but they test positive for COVID, from the ones who are there because they actually have COVID and need hospitalization because of their COVID circumstance.”

Baker said more than 90 percent of the state’s eligible populations have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 80 percent of the eligible pool is fully vaccinated.

“Which is one of the highest rates in the country, if not the highest depending upon how you do it, how you do the math,” Baker said.

People are considered fully vaccinated once they have two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna jab, or the single shot Johnson & Johnson poke. Boosters are recommended months after reaching full vaccination status.

“The vaccines, based on all the data that’s out there, have been enormously effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization and death,” Baker said. “And all the CDC work on this, and all the work that’s been done by states and by other countries around this, is very clear that the vaccines are an enormously effective way for people to protect themselves.”

Baker said Massachusetts continues to vaccinate roughly 20,000 to 40,000 people on a daily basis.

“Some of those are boosters, a lot of those are second shots and first shots,” Baker said. “And we continue to work with our colleagues in many community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, and some of the communities where our vaccination rates are low. That is our biggest challenge at this point, which is enhancing our vaccination rate in communities where there’s still a fair amount of hesitancy to getting vaccinated in the first place.”

