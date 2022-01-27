Mass. Supreme Judicial Court orders review of Harmony Montgomery case

SJC Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd disclosed the review last Friday in a letter to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. Three days earlier, Sununu wrote to Budd , asking why the Massachusetts judicial system placed Harmony in the custody of her father, Adam, whom he described as a “monstrous drug dealer.” Sununu also questioned why the decision was made before child welfare officials in New Hampshire could fully vet Adam Montgomery’s suitability to care for the child. He was living in New Hampshire when he sought custody of Harmony.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ordered a review in the case of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, the missing New Hampshire girl who was last seen in late 2019, about 10 months after a juvenile court judge in Lawrence awarded custody of the child to her father.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Sununu’s office provided Budd’s letter to the Globe in response to a public records request.

In her letter, Budd wrote that Harmony’s case is “heartbreaking.”

“I share your view that we need to learn as much as we can about what happened,” she wrote.

The SJC, Budd wrote, has directed Judge Jeffrey A. Locke to review Harmony’s. Locke assumed the role of chief justice of the Trial Court last Wednesday. Budd’s letter didn’t specify the scope of the review.

The Trial Court is also cooperating with a review of Harmony’s case by the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, Budd’s letter said.

“I know we both want to do all we can to protect the safety and wellbeing of children in our systems,” wrote Budd.

On Thursday, Sununu said finding Harmony “remains everyone’s top priority and will take an all-hands-on-deck effort.”

“I appreciate the Court’s willingness to join us in reviewing this very serious issue. Getting answers to the questions raised in my letter is paramount, and I am confident we all share this goal,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Harmony was placed in the custody of her father in February 2019 by Mark Newman, who at the time was first justice of the Essex Juvenile Court, according to two people with direct knowledge of Harmony’s case. The proceeding was confidential, and the Massachusetts judicial system has repeatedly declined to release details about the hearing, citing privacy laws. Newman, 72, has declined numerous requests from the Globe to discuss Harmony’s case. He retired from the bench in 2019, records show, but has continued to hear cases in Massachusetts on recall status.

Speaking during a regular appearance Thursday morning on GBH radio, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker defended the privacy laws authorities say preclude them from releasing information about Harmony’s case. The Office of the Child Advocate, he said, will develop a plan to release “relevant” elements of its review to the public. The child advocate’s office is an independent agency.

“The privacy rules are there for the kids and the parents and they’re federal,” Baker said.

He also fielded a question about Newman’s decision to award custody of Harmony to Adam Montgomery before New Hampshire officials finished evaluating his suitability to care for her and without requiring child welfare workers to monitor how she was faring in her father’s care. Such checks are allowed for, Baker said, under an interstate compact.

Like Sununu, Baker said he would also like to know why provisions allowed for under the interstate compact weren’t enacted in Harmony’s case.

Advertisement

On Monday, authorities in New Hampshire revealed new details about the living conditions Harmony faced immediately before she went missing and narrowed the timing of her disappearance in 2019 to a two-week period from Nov. 28 to Dec. 10. Harmony’s family was evicted from their home on Gilford Street in Manchester on Nov. 27, 2019.

Following the eviction, Adam Montgomery, 32, and his wife, Kayla, began sheltering in two vehicles that they may have parked in the North End of Manchester, according to the office New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella. Authorities released stock photos of the vehicles they were using: a dark-blue 2006 Audi A4 and a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring with a “license plate askew.”

Several people reported seeing the couple living in the cars with their two children, as well as 5-year-old Harmony, New Hampshire officials said. And then, witnesses said, there were just two children.

The new timeline conflicts with the account Adam Montgomery gave to law enforcement late last year, when he said the last time he saw his daughter was when he gave her to her biological mother, Crystal Renee Sorey, around Thanksgiving 2019. Sorey lost custody of the girl in 2018 and has said she last saw the child on a video call at about Easter 2019. In November, Sorey alerted New Hampshire authorities that she hadn’t seen her daughter in months.

On Jan. 4, Manchester police arrested Adam Montgomery and charged him with physically abusing Harmony in 2019. No charges have been filed related to her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement

Kayla Montgomery faces a felony welfare fraud charge for allegedly collecting governmental assistance payments meant for Harmony. On Monday, a judge ordered her held on $5,000 bail but said she can be released on personal recognizance if she completes a rehab program.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery share three children, including an infant.

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.