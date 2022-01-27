Mass. trial court to pay $425,000 to former social worker who says she was was pressured into sex with judge

Estes, who resigned under pressure in 2018 after the allegations became public, still faces a federal lawsuit from Cagle that is scheduled to go to trial in March. But the settlement filed on Wednesday will end Cagle’s state lawsuit against the Massachusetts court system.

Tammy Cagle, a former clinical social worker who now lives out of state, alleged that Judge Thomas Estes used his position of authority to lure her into performing sex acts in his chambers when she was assigned to the Pittsfield Drug Court, where Estes sat one day a week.

The state trial court has agreed to pay $425,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a former court worker who says she was groomed, sexually harassed, and pressured for oral sex by the former presiding judge of the Belchertown District Court.

“I feel gratitude toward the trial court because they validated that something very bad happened to me and they apologized for it,” said Cagle in an interview. “It was a struggle -- going up against a powerful person -- but I feel good that I can be an example for other women. I want women to know they can navigate the system.

“It was terrifying. I was scared for me life,” she said.

Neither Estes nor his lawyer, Nancy Pelletier, would comment, citing the ongoing federal case, but Estes has insisted that the relationship with Cagle was consensual and that she initiated it. He also said that Cagle, after moving out of state, returned to Massachusetts to see him.

“She repeatedly reached out requesting that he meet at locations including her apartment,” said the judge in papers filed with the federal lawsuit on Tuesday. “At no time prior to the decision to pursue litigation did (Cagle) ever advise anyone that her relationship with (Estes) was anything but consensual.”

But Lenny Kesten, who along with attorney Erica Brody represents Cagle, said the settlement shows that “the era of men in positions of power taking advantage of women is coming to an end. Tammy Cagle should be commended for having the strength to take on a sitting judge and the trial court. We are grateful to the trial court for recognizing her pain and acting appropriately.”

Jennifer Donahue, the trial court spokeswoman, declined comment on the settlement.

Cagle was assigned to the Pittsfield drug court in July 2016 by a private social service agency that contracted with the court. She said she became involved with Estes when they attended a conference in November 2016, then regretted it.

Estes was married at the time and used his office e-mail to arrange encounters with Cagle in his chambers at Belchertown, where he was presiding judge.

In her complaint, Cagle said that after the conference, the judge continued to ask for oral sex in his chambers even though both of them admitted their actions at the conference were wrong. The relationship continued for four months, the lawsuit said. During that time, Cagle said that, when she tried to break off the relationship, he told her “it would be worse for me if someone found out.”

At one point, she said that Estes promised to help her with problems at work and that he would never ask for sex again. But that’s not what happened, she said.

“He shut the door, closed the blinds and wanted to continue what happened in the hotel room,” Cagle said in an earlier interview with the Globe.

“I told him, ‘No. I didn’t think it was a good idea.’ He started begging me.”

In March 2017, Cagle was transferred from her job by her employer, the Behavioral Health Network, to a job in Springfield; she eventually resigned and moved to Georgia.

In August 2017, she filed a sexual harassment complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. In his response, Estes admitted the sexual relationship, setting in motion a series of events that led to the state’s Judicial Conduct Commission calling for his ouster, concluding in a 214-page opinion that “Judge Estes’ misconduct is such that it renders him permanently unable to command the respect and moral authority essential to serve as a judge.”

One day after the state’s highest court suspended him from the bench indefinitely, Estes resigned.

He has not been charged criminally nor has he been disciplined by the Board of Bar Overseers, according to the website of the agency, which investigates complaints against lawyers.

Cagle later filed two lawsuits: the first against Estes personally and the Behavioral Health Network in 2018. In 2019, she brought suit against the trial court in state court.

A federal judge dismissed the case against Behavioral Health Network, saying there was insufficient evidence that the company knew what the judge was doing. The case against Estes is still pending.

Estes has portrayed Cagle as a “troubled” person who both initiated and ended the relationship. He insists that he did not abuse his position, arguing that he was not her supervisor since Cagle worked for a private company.

Estes, who now practices law in Northampton, said he viewed Cagle as a “sexual outlet” in a deposition taken during the federal lawsuit. However, he said he did not have intercourse with Cagle.

Estes testified that he told Cagle that “we’re never going to go out to dinner together; we’re never going to be openly dating; and, if that’s a problem for her, that we should stop seeing to [sic] each other.”

Since Cagle left Massachusetts, she has worked in a Georgia prison and a clinic in Emmorak, in one of the remotest parts of Alaska, home to the indigenous Yupik tribe. She is now working in a hospital in New Mexico, near a Navajo reservation.

“I worked in this little village on the tundra -- on the Bering Sea and the Yukon,” she said. “It was the most healing time of my entire life. I’m an extremely spiritual person and I wanted that back. That was one of the things I lost through this experience.”





Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.