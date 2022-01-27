Mayor Wu appoints new members to two Boston police oversight boards

Wu announced the appointments at a press conference at the Boston Police headquarters, where she was joined by OPAT Executive Director Stephanie L. Everett, Police Superintendent Sharon Dottin, Deputy Superintendent Eddy Chrispin of the Internal Affairs Division, and members of both oversight boards.

The announcement means both the nine-member Civilian Review Board and five-member Internal Affairs Oversight Panel are now fully staffed. Both fall under the city’s police watchdog agency, the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency, which was created under former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration in 2020 following recommendations from the Boston Police Reform Task Force.

Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday announced appointments to two police oversight boards responsible for investigating complaints against police officers and reviewing the force’s internal affairs processes.

“With our search for a new police commissioner underway and our appointees to the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency boards in place, we are ready to transform the structures of public safety and health to build community in Boston,” Wu said in a written statement.

Everett said in a statement: “I am grateful to have the Civilian Review Board and Internal Affairs Oversight Panel fully staffed to help advance and build on our work to ensure transparency and accountability within the Boston Police Department.”

The review Board is responsible for reviewing and recommending action on individuals’ complaints against the Boston Police Department, according to the city. It is chaired by Peter Alvarez, a former Boston Public Schools teacher and lawyer.

The other eight members appointment by Wu on Thursday, according to a statement released by her office, are:

● Natalie Carithers, a former chief of staff in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, who has served in various public service and community organization positions;

● Rev. Wayne S. Daley, director of youth and community services at the Salvation Army in Boston, who has served as a Chaplain at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and assisted young people returning to their communities after periods of incarceration;

● Joshua Dankoff, a child welfare, juvenile justice, and immigration policy advocate;

● Anne Hernandez, a social worker supporting immigrant students;

● Carrie Mays, a local organizer with the Center for Teen Empowerment involved in the arts, serving as the Board’s dedicated youth member;

● Amy McNamee, a criminal defense attorney who works on various violent and financial crimes cases;

● Tara Register, an advocate and organizer focused on creating youth wellness through comprehensive systems of family support; and

● Chris Sumner, an advocate who has led many community organizations in Boston, including Upward Bound and The Salvation Army’s Ray & Joan Kroc Center.

The Internal Affairs Oversight Panel is responsible for reviewing completed investigations of the Boston Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division, and will be chaired by Judge Leslie Harris, a retired associate justice for the Suffolk Juvenile Court who has also worked as a teacher, youth worker, probation officer for the Suffolk Superior Court, public defender, and chief of the Juvenile Division of the Suffolk County DA’s office.

Other members appointment by Wu include:

● Allison Cartwright, attorney in charge at the Roxbury Defender’s Office, former member of the Police Reform Task Force, and former assistant corporation counsel for the city;

● Christina Miller, an assistant clinical professor of law at Suffolk University who also served as chief of district courts and community prosecutions with the Suffolk County DA’s Office;

● Julien Mundele, an attorney specializing in government investigations, criminal defense, and health law practice, and a former assistant district attorney with the Suffolk County DA’s Office; and

● Jassie-Fredcia Senwah, a victim witness advocate at the Suffolk County DA’s Office and organizer providing resources and support to students, women and children impacted by domestic violence.

“Every resident, in every corner of every neighborhood in our city deserves to feel safe in the knowledge that our Police Department will uphold its responsibility to serve and protect them,” Wu said in the statement. “That requires building trust—trust that begins and ends with our communities.”

