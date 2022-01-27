The millionaire who loved hot dogs

Brett and Mugar liked chasing and photographing fires. Mugar offered to drive Brett around, so they could hunt for more.

The guy was David Mugar, six years Brett’s senior, who told Brett he was going to Babson College. Mugar didn’t mention being the scion of the family that founded the Star Market chain. He would become one of Boston’s great benefactors, but he would never put on airs.

Bill Brett was a teenager, a senior at Boston Tech, trying to break into the newspaper business, when he got talking to a guy as they watched firefighters knock down a blaze in a three-decker around the corner from Brett’s house in Dorchester.

One night, Mugar picked up Brett and mentioned he had to stop by Symphony Hall, which was three miles and a world away from Brett’s neighborhood.

Mugar’s Crown Vic was idling when a short man with a flowing mane of white hair climbed into the front seat. Arthur Fiedler, the Boston Pops conductor, said hello to Brett in the back seat, and the three of them set off, listening to the crackle of the police and fire scanner.

They made an odd trio of fire buffs — the famous maestro, the rich college kid, and the working-class son of Dorchester who wanted to become a news photographer.

One night, as Brett recalls it, Fiedler was hankering for a pint of Guinness. Mugar drove to the Irish Rover in Fields Corner.

One of the barflies regarded Fiedler on the next stool.

“Are you the guy who waves the stick on television?” the man asked the maestro.

The guy asked Fiedler to write his name on a napkin so he could show it to his wife.

In 1973, the trio was parked on the Esplanade in Mugar’s car at 2 in the morning when Mugar first broached the idea of transforming the sleepy July 4th Pops concert into an extravaganza with fireworks and cannon fire timed to the climax of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

I’ll bring the people, Mugar told the maestro.

How many people would spend a million bucks of their own money to throw a party for strangers?

Dave Mugar did, every July 4th, for years. The Esplanade crowds grew from the tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands. Mugar resisted attempts to create a VIP section near the front of the Hatch Shell, insisting that the big shots could line up at 5 in the morning like everyone else.

If the Esplanade concert was Mugar’s most public philanthropic act, he performed countless acts of kindness while insisting his generosity remain private. When Brett mentioned he had photographed a 5-year-old girl from Roxbury who had been paralyzed in a shooting but had forgiven the man who shot her, Mugar bought her family a Ford Explorer.

“David helped so many people, and never sought credit,” recalled Brett, who went from those ridealongs in Mugar’s car to becoming the Globe’s chief of photography.

Steve MacDonald, a Boston firefighter and close friend, said Mugar watched in horror when the Hotel Vendome collapsed in 1972, killing nine firefighters. Mugar was instrumental in establishing the Vendome memorial in the Back Bay but insisted his name not be mentioned at its dedication.

“I can’t count how many people David helped, quietly,” MacDonald said.

Mugar could afford to eat at any restaurant in the city. He preferred Sullivan’s on Castle Island for its hot dogs.

“He liked the people he’d meet there,” said Kathy O’Toole, the former Boston police commissioner who regularly accompanied Mugar to Sully’s. “It was a cross-section of society. David liked that.”

Right before Sullivan’s closed for the winter and nine weeks before Mugar died, Bill Brett showed up at Mugar’s house in Belmont with four hot dogs from Sully’s.

“Do I bill you or Kathy?” Dave Mugar asked.

Brett told him not to worry, that he got the senior discount.

“Hey,” Mugar said, feigning hurt, “I never got a discount.”

Everybody else in Boston got the real bargain. They got Dave Mugar for 82 years.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.