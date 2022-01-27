Pressley says she is ‘deeply disappointed’ same-day registration isn’t included in Mass. voting bill

“I am deeply disappointed to see that my colleagues in the Massachusetts House of Representatives would consider excluding same-day voter registration from this critical bill,” Pressley said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pressley supported portions of the bill, which would expand early and mail-in voting, but said she wanted to see the legislature do more to protect voters by allowing residents to register to vote on election day.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said she is “deeply disappointed” that same-day registration isn’t included in a voting rights bill up for a vote at the Massachusetts House on Thursday.

“Same-day registration is critical to boosting voter turnout, especially among Black, brown, low-income, and immigrant communities, and arbitrary voter registration deadlines should not be a barrier to exercising the right to vote,” she said. “I urge my State House colleagues to swiftly reverse course.”

The bill would allow Massachusetts to join at least 26 states and Washington, D.C., which already allow their residents to vote by mail without offering an explanation, according to the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislatures. It would also establish guidelines for early voting, support voter protections for people with disabilities, and call for providing mail-in ballot applications for people in prison.

But, under the current version of the bill, Massachusetts will not join 20 states and Washington, D.C., in allowing residents to register to vote on election day. The Massachusetts State Senate passed a bill calling for same-day voter registration in September, but the House has not followed.

Pressley said she was encouraged by the legislature’s efforts, but questioned why they would stop short at same-day voter registration.

“At a time where the sacred right to vote is under attack nationwide, states have the opportunity and obligation to expand access to the ballot box wherever possible,” Pressley said. “Massachusetts is often described as the birthplace of American democracy, and it’s time our election laws reflect that.”

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, 19 states have enacted laws to restrict access to voting since the start of 2021.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.