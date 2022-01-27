Rhode Island Supreme Court upholds ex-coach’s sex offender classification

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s decision that found that a former high school soccer coach convicted of child pornography charges should remain classified as a Level III sex offender, considered a high risk to reoffend.
The court ruled that a Superior Court judge properly found that Glen Matteson’s classification as a Level III offender was appropriate given his position of authority over the teenager he solicited for photos and due to nearly 1,000 illicit photos and videos he possessed, The Providence Journal reported.
The court also noted that Matteson failed to accept responsibility for some of his actions.
Matteson, 61, a former assistant boys coach at Chariho High School, had argued that the Rhode Island Sex Offender Board of Review’s decision to categorize him high-risk was “unreasonable and arbitrary,” and had been categorized as low risk using risk-assessment tools.
Matteson was arrested by Richmond police in 2012 after the father of a 15-year-old player reported that Matteson had sent his son inappropriate texts. He pleaded no contest to indecent solicitation and received a five-year suspended sentence in state court. He was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges.