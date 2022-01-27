Springfield police officer shoots man in parking garage after another officer is injured in assault, officials say

A man suffered serious injuries when he was shot by a Springfield police officer inside a parking garage near the MGM casino early Thursday, a use of potentially deadly force connected to an assault on another police officer a few minutes earlier, officials said,

In a statement, Springfield police said the first officer was injured during a confrontation with the man that took place on Court Square Way. The officer was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police wrote.

The man walked into a nearby parking garage where a second officer confronted him, police wrote. The incident took place in a garage adjoining the MGM Casino in downtown Springfield.