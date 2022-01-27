Springfield police officer shoots man in parking garage after another officer is injured in assault, officials say

A man suffered serious injuries when he was shot by a Springfield police officer inside a parking garage near the MGM casino early Thursday, a use of potentially deadly force connected to an assault on another police officer a few minutes earlier, officials said,
In a statement, Springfield police said the first officer was injured during a confrontation with the man that took place on Court Square Way. The officer was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police wrote.
The man walked into a nearby parking garage where a second officer confronted him, police wrote. The incident took place in a garage adjoining the MGM Casino in downtown Springfield.
“The suspect then went into a parking garage on the 0-100 block of State Street where the officer-involved shooting occurred,’' police wrote. “The suspect, an adult male, was transported to Baystate with serious injuries.”
Police and Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office are investigating the incident. Part of that investigation will include reviewing body warn camera video, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
