Woman dies in Tyngsborough house fire, officials say

According to Tyngsborough police and fire chiefs, multiple 911 calls were made reporting the fire inside the home at 24 Fletcher Drive around 9:21 a.m.

The name and age of the woman was not immediately available.

A woman was killed Thursday when a fire broke out in her Tyngsborough home, trapping her in the second floor bedroom in the rear of the raised ranch on Fletcher Drive, officials said.

A Tyngsborough police officer guided one resident out of the burning home, and the resident reported other people were trapped inside, the officials said. Heavy smoke conditions prevented other police officers from entering the building, Fire Chief Wes Russell and Police Chief Richard D. Howe said in the statement.

Advertisement

Responding firefighters immediately struck a second alarm, the officials said.

“A second resident, an adult female, was trapped inside the home, in a second-floor bedroom. She was brought out of the house by Tyngsborough firefighters who arrived from their station soon afterward,’' the officials wrote.

The woman was transported to Lowell General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The cause of the fatal fire is under investigation by Tyngsborough first responders and the state fire marshal’s office.

The American Red Cross is assisting other residents in need of shelter.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.