Bullets strike Congresswoman Bush’s parked car; she wasn’t in it

Democratic US Representative Cori Bush of Missouri said Thursday that her parked car was struck by gunfire last weekend.

Bush's office confirmed Thursday that her parked car was struck by bullets Saturday morning. She was not in the car and no one was hurt, Bush's spokesman, Jack Besser, said in an email. He declined to say specifically where the car was parked but said it was in the St. Louis area.

Besser said there was no indication that Bush was targeted.