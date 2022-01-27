Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly says she went to D.C. for anti-vaccine rally

In the post, Lilly said she is against people being forced to inject something into their body “under any threat whatsoever,” including job loss.

Lilly, who played the Wasp in “Ant - man and the Wasp,” posted on her Instagram Thursday that she went to the nation’s capitol to“support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing.”

Marvel star Evangeline Lilly said she was a part of the COVID-19 anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C. this past weekend.

“This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Advertisement

This past Sunday, activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s nonprofit Children’s Health Defense hosted an anti-vaccine rally in D.C.

During Kennedy’s speech at the rally, he railed against vaccines, suggesting that things are worse now than it was for Anne Frank, who lived through the Holocaust. Kennedy has since apologized for his statements about Frank.

President Biden’s vaccine or testing mandate for large United States businesses was halted by the Supreme Court’s decision earlier in January, except for keeping in place a limited requirement for some healthcare workers.

Some Twitter users sounded off on the social media platform to express their disdain at Lilly’s stance on vaccine mandates, causing her name to trend.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” starring Lilly, is slated to come out in 2023, according to IMDb.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.