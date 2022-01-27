Palin flouts vaccine rules in New York City

Elio’s, an Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side, has faced blowback after Palin dined indoors at the establishment on Saturday, in violation of the city’s dining mandate for people to show proof of vaccination. The Manhattan judge in Palin’s defamation trial against The New York Times revealed Monday that the proceedings would be delayed because the Republican tested positive for the virus. It’s unclear when Palin first tested positive.

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, who is unvaccinated and revealed this week that she tested positive for coronavirus, dined again at a New York City restaurant Wednesday night, flouting local health and safety measures calling for positive cases to isolate.

Even though local guidelines advise people who test positive to be in isolation for five days after their positive test, Palin returned to the restaurant on Wednesday night. In photos posted to Mediaite, the first to report the news, the former Republican vice-presidential nominee, who has said she would only get vaccinated against covid-19 “over my dead body,” was seen dining at a heated outdoor area of the restaurant. The city’s vaccine requirement does not apply for outdoor dining.

Anne Isaak, the owner of Elio’s, told The Washington Post that she was against having Palin return to dine at the restaurant.

“It was against my clearly stated wishes that Sarah Palin dined outside last night,” she wrote in a text message Thursday.

Luca Guaitolini, a manager for the restaurant, told CNN that Palin dined outdoors on Wednesday so that staff could be protected against possible infection.

“Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit,” Guaitolini said in a statement. “In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors. We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat all civilians the same.”

Palin is in Manhattan for her upcoming trial against The New York Times over a 2017 editorial she says defamed her. It is the first libel case against the Times to go to trial in the United States in 18 years. Palin alleges that an unsigned 2017 editorial libeled her by linking an ad from her political action committee in 2011 to a mass shooting that same year in Arizona that killed six people and wounded 12 others, including Gabby Giffords, then a Democratic member of Congress.

Guaitolini acknowledged to the Times that Palin dined indoors over the weekend without being asked for proof that she had been vaccinated. The manager noted that the restaurant does not check vaccination cards for regular customers who come in each week and that Palin had dined with a regular. He told Eater that Elio’s is checking diners’ vaccination status in accordance with the mandate, but the process of managing the different kinds of proofs of vaccination — paper cards, photos of cards, apps — can be overwhelming.

Washington Post

Daniels testifies Avenatti ‘stole from me’

NEW YORK — Stormy Daniels, the pornographic film star whose lawsuit against then-President Donald Trump was at the center of a 2018 scandal, took the stand as a witness in US District Court in Manhattan on Thursday in a different matter: the trial of Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who led her explosive lawsuit but who now stands accused of stealing from her.

“He stole from me and lied to me,” Daniels testified after taking the stand shortly after 11 a.m. Avenatti, who is serving as his own lawyer in the trial, is expected to question Daniels himself during cross-examination.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, had long been a luminary in the pornography world but became familiar to a much wider audience after suing Trump, saying that he was using a nondisclosure agreement to try to stop her from talking about a sexual encounter with him that had occurred years earlier.

Avenatti filed that lawsuit in California on behalf of Daniels, saying that the agreement — which had accompanied a payment of $130,000 from Trump’s lawyer at the time — was void because it had not been signed by Trump.

The nondisclosure agreement was not enforced, and Avenatti helped Daniels obtain a contract to write a book, titled “Full Disclosure,” for St. Martin’s Press. Together, Daniels and Avenatti became household names as two of Trump’s most vocal critics; Avenatti flirted with a run for president.

But prosecutors have said that Avenatti, using a bogus letter purporting to be from Daniels, tricked her literary agency into sending him about $300,000 of her money. Some of that was spent on office and personal expenses including hotels, meals, and a monthly payment on a Ferrari, according to an indictment.

Prosecutors have also said that Avenatti was not entitled to any money from Daniels’s publisher. Avenatti has suggested that he will make a case that he deserved some of it.

Avenatti, who was convicted two years ago of trying to extort millions from Nike in a separate criminal case, is charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

New York Times

Kristoff makes case for Oregon residency

YAMHILL, Ore. — Former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof traded the concrete canyons of Manhattan and the ritzy New York suburb of Scarsdale for his old family home, located on a dirt road in Oregon, to run for governor.

But Kristof, who won two Pulitzer Prizes, including for reporting on China’s failed 1989 pro-democracy movement, was declared ineligible for the seemingly simplest of reasons: He hadn’t lived in Oregon long enough.

Kristof has gone to the state Supreme Court to fight the Jan. 6 decision.

During an interview at his farm on the outskirts of the tiny town of Yamhill (population 1,000), Kristof spoke with concern about the plight of neighbors he had grown up with after moving here when he was 12. Some are barely hanging on financially. Some have died from drugs, suicide, and obesity. One froze to death while homeless.

Kristof and his wife, Sheryl WuDunn — who shared the Pulitzer for the China reporting — wrote a book, “Tightrope,” about the despair of so many in Oregon and beyond as blue-collar jobs disappeared and hourly wages kept falling when adjusted for inflation. Easy access to opioids compounded problems, causing addiction and overdoses.

He’s also written about the issues as a columnist for the Times, a position he resigned from last year to run for governor. He lives once again in the family house with his wife and his 89-year-old mother.

But the fact that Kristof voted in New York state in 2020 was the main evidence Oregon election officials cited behind their decision that he hadn’t been “a resident within” Oregon for three years before the November 2022 election, as the state Constitution requires.

“For 20 years living, working, raising his kids, holding a driver’s license, filing taxes, and voting as a New York resident until a year ago just doesn’t pass the smell test,” Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said.

Kristof’s candidacy, meanwhile, has raised questions about what makes a true Oregonian.

His attorneys told the Supreme Court that Fagan’s broad interpretation of the Constitution’s requirements for governor may disfavor candidates like Kristof who frequently travel and maintain multiple residences. Kristof regularly visited his Oregon property, which he expanded over the years after moving away to attend Harvard and Oxford before joining the Times.

“There are many peripatetic Oregonians who, for various reasons, live in more than one place and may prefer candidates who understand the experience of living in multiple places or changing residences often,” the lawyers wrote, citing “seasonal migrant workers,’’ university students, soldiers, and others.

Reyna Lopez, executive director of Oregon’s farmworkers union, PCUN, and the daughter of Mexican immigrant farm workers, objected to the comparison.

“For a wealthy white man to compare the fact that he owns property in Oregon while living in New York to the lives and experiences of migrant workers is deeply shocking. Farmworkers are forced into an itinerant and difficult life ... to survive and support their families,’’ Lopez said in a brief filed with the court in support of Fagan’s decision.

Associated Press