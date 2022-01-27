S.D.’s abortion pill restriction is halted by federal judge

A federal judge has temporarily halted a South Dakota rule from taking effect that would have made the state one of the hardest places in the US to get abortion pills.

US District Judge Karen Schreier late Wednesday granted a request from Planned Parenthood for a restraining order on a state Department of Health rule that was set to go into effect Thursday.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem initiated the rule change through an executive order. It would have required abortion-seekers to return to a doctor to receive the second of two drugs used to carry out a medication abortion. Women have been able to receive both drugs in one visit, taking the second medication at home.