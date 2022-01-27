A workaround on voter rights

The time between now and Election Day in November will fly. In the face of all the dark news around voting rights, we can surrender and do nothing, or do something, no matter how small.

In addition to providing financial support for voting rights groups and candidates in close elections, here’s an incomplete, completely partisan menu of ways to take action: letter- and postcard-writing to voters and elected representatives; phone calls, texting, event-hosting (online and in-person); door-to-door canvassing.V

National groups are ready to help people jump into action in all of these areas. They include Mobilize.us; Swing Left and Vote Forward; and MoveOn.org. There are many others that organize on behalf of national and local candidates and around important issues. Pick an action, and give it a try. The next several months are too important to do nothing. Taking action will help you feel better, and make a difference.