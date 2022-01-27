Avalanche rally past Bruins in OT on Cale Maker’s goal

The Avalanche, who scored the night’s opening goal, entered the third period in a 3-1 deficit and closed to within a goal when Sam Girard connected with a wrist shot from above the left wing circle with 8:14 remaining in regulation. Gabriel Landeskog tallied the tying goal with 37 seconds left to send it into overtime.

The victory extended Colorado’s win streak on home ice to 17 games and dropped the Bruins record to 10-3-1 in January.

Cale Makar, made in Massachusetts in his days as a UMass Minuteman, decked the Bruins Wednesday night in Denver with his goal 3:01 into overtime, handing the Avalanche a 4-3 comeback win over the Bruins at Ball Arena.

A middle-period offensive flurry, including goals by Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand, had the Bruiins poised for victory until the Avalanche poured it on in the third and in OT.

Makar’s winner came with the Avalanche working with a 4-on-3 power play after Mike Reilly was whistled off for tripping.

Only 47 seconds into the two-man advantage, after Charlie McAvoy drilled a one-timer on Darcy Kuemper, Coyle popped home a doorstep backhander for the 2-1 lead.

The Bruins returned to work with a 5-on-4 advantage, only to push the lead to 3-1 when Marchand knocked home his goal only two seconds after the Avalanche returned to even strength. As Marchand snapped home a bullet from the dot in the left wing circle, Johnson had yet to make it back into the play from the penalty box.

McAvoy picked up assists on both the DeBrusk and Coyle strikes, improving his scoring line to 1-6—7 over the last seven games. He also improved his season career total to 21—his fifth season to reach the 20-helper plateau.

Kurtis MacDermid, whose dad Paul played long ago with the Forever .500 Hartford Whalers, pushed the Avalanche to the 1-0 lead at 11:25 of the first with what was only the second shot of the night on Linus Ullmark.

MacDermid, who entered the league as a free agent signee of the LA Kings, snapped home a 40-foot wrister for his first goal in an Avalanche uniform. Set up with an Andre Burakovsky feed, MacDermid let go his shot before a tardy Anton Blidh could make the strip. Ullmark, who had not faced a shot for nearly 10 minutes, had his view hindered in front by Valeri Nichushkin.

For the fifth consecutive game, the Bruins gave up the game-opening goal. Not a prescription for success. They broke even (2-2-0) in the four previous games, but on average were upside down on the scoreboard, with the opposition holding nearly a 5:1 advantage in lead time (118:55 vs. 24:57).

Ullmark entered the night with seven wins in his last seven starts, all of them in January. The run included 160 saves and 178 shots, for a save percentage of .899.

Only 2:22 into the first, the Avalanche lost star forward Nathan MacKinnon, close hometown pal of Marchand (Halifax, Nova Scotia), as a result of a fly-by hit by Taylor Hall in open ice. Hall swiped across the front of MacKinnon, leading to MacKinnon’s own stick riding up and clipping him near the mouth, which resulted in a pool of blood forming on the ice around the felled the Avalanche forward.

Initially, based on the violent looking nature of the collision, the officiating crew whistled a 5:00 major on Hall. But after a video review, the penalty was reduced to a 2:00 interference minor. Truth was, the hit was clean, the injury unfortunate, and Hall should not have had to serve any time in the penalty box.

There was no official word on the nature of MacKinnon’s injury, but he was finished for the night, after logging only 56 seconds across two shifts.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.