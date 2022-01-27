Does Tom Brady have one more comeback left in him? Hard to say.

It’s tougher to read than a trap coverage. But there are multiple people in Brady’s inner circle pushing him to finally hang ‘em up at age 44, and he’s more open to the idea ever before. It’s not just his supermodel spouse Gisele Bündchen pushing retirement. The thinking goes that the odds of something bad happening to Brady at age 45 are greater than the odds of reaching an 11th Super Bowl.

He’s known for them; just ask the Atlanta Falcons, his most famous victims. Or ask his last opponents, the Los Angeles Rams, who saw Brady evaporate a 27-3 deficit last Sunday before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense self-destructed. Does Brady have one more big comeback in him? Will he come back for a 23d NFL season?

Advertisement

Yet, Brady is hard-wired for competition. He’s competing with Father Time and on the verge of winning by doing exactly what he set out to do — playing until age 45. It’s not in Brady’s nature or his DNA to leave another MVP-caliber season and Super Bowl run on the cutting-room floor of his career. Plus, there’s no better testimonial for the TB12 Method and his work with guru Alex Guerrero or advertising for BRADY brand, his new apparel line, than Brady continuing to play at the highest level.

Brady always said he would retire when he sucked. He’s coming off a season in which despite a spate of injuries to key Buccaneers players and the self-immolation of wide receiver Antonio Brown, TB12 led the league in touchdown passes (43), passing yards (career-high 5,316), completions (485), and passing yards per game (312.7).

He should keep going into the fray.

The longer it takes Brady to announce his retirement, the less likely that retirement becomes. If this decision drags out past February, then you know Brady is trying to find a way to play. He’s addicted to playing quarterback.

Advertisement

A key date is Feb. 4. That’s when the Buccaneers are supposed to pay Brady $15 million deferred as part of the $20 million signing bonus from his contract renegotiation last offseason. If Brady retires, he forfeits that money and must pay back another $1 million for a total forfeiture of $16 million. It’s not like he needs the money.

Brady has nothing left to prove with seven championship rings and a 5-1 playoff record, including a Super Bowl victory, without Bill Belichick. He already is in rarefied air as an American team-sports icon, sharing a plinth with Bill Russell and Michael Jordan. He’s only adding to his legend at this point.

If I had to take an educated guess now, I would say the needle is pointing toward retirement. Brady’s recent Instagram post sounded like a subtle sign-off.

One of Brady’s teammates also made it sound like the QB was done.

“Tom is special,” said Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet. “I think for the guys that stick around, hopefully, we can carry that approach or those lessons or the way he handles himself moving forward, and we continue to play at a high level.”

If there’s one thing Brady values as much as being a great quarterback, it’s being a great father. He has spoken openly about how much he admires his father, Tom Brady Sr.

Advertisement

Brady’s eldest son, Jack, is now high school age, 14. As a father of three, football time impacts family time more and more for Brady as his kids enter their formative years.

Family will be the biggest factor in this decision, and the family is advocating retirement.

But if Brady is to make that family sacrifice one last time, it has to be worth it. There’s no guarantee that will be the case, given the state of the Buccaneers. After Sunday’s loss, linebacker Lavonte David referred to “a lot of turmoil going on in our organization.”

Brady and lost-tourist-looking head coach Bruce Arians butted heads at times. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich could be leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars job. Brady bestie Rob Gronkowski is noncommittal about returning, telling TMZ Sports that if he had to make the call right now, he wouldn’t play next season.

Plus, the Buccaneers have a passel of potential free agents, including Brady’s favorite target, wide receiver Chris Godwin, as well as running back Leonard Fournette, center Ryan Jensen, guard Alex Cappa, cornerback Carlton Davis III, pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, and safety Jordan Whitehead. All of those players are starters.

Part of deciding whether he wants to do another tour with Tampa Bay will be the Bucs convincing Brady that he’ll still be leading a real contender. That he’s not starting over.

Speaking of starting over, would Brady entertain playing for another team? Some have speculated that Brady is using retirement as a ruse to angle for a change of scenery. That feels unlikely, but Brady has taken greater agency over his career in the latter stages of it (just ask Patriots owner Robert Kraft).

Advertisement

Brady could dictate his destination, since he has a no-trade clause.

Spitballing teams he would potentially consider, Tennessee, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Minnesota, and the New York Giants come to mind.

Quarterback is all that’s holding Tennessee back, and Brady could be coached by friend Mike Vrabel. However, incumbent Ryan Tannehill has a prohibitive contract for the Titans to rid themselves of — a whopping $57.4 million in dead cap space if they release him before June 1.

San Francisco was Brady’s top choice when he reached free agency two years ago. If the 49ers move on from Jimmy Garoppolo and decide that Trey Lance needs another year of apprenticeship, it makes sense. But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t one to hand over the keys to his offense. Las Vegas could work if Josh McDaniels or Jerod Mayo gets hired as coach, and it has warm weather.

Minnesota has great weapons in Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook. Brady has family in Minnesota (his mother, Galynn, hails from there). He could play more than half his games in domes, between home games and the trip to division rival Detroit.

New York is where Brady’s son Jack lives with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan, and the NFC East feels wide open.

But most likely it’s the Bucs or bust.

Advertisement

Belichick has always said the two most important attributes for a quarterback are accuracy and decision-making. Brady has excelled at both.

Now, he has to make the toughest decision of his canonized career — when to end it.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.