EMass boys’ hockey: East/West Bridgewater’s Anthony Patete headlines Players of the Week

Derek DeJon, Matignon — With no career goals entering last weekend, the senior potted four along with three assists in a win over St. Joseph Prep, and added another goal Wednesday night vs. Saugus.
Liam Fecteau, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk — With two goals and an assists Wednesday against Attleboro, the junior forward from Seekonk reached 100 career points. Fecteau also scored twice Saturday, the first 10 seconds into the game to spark the Falcons to a 4-3 win over Somerset Berkley in a matchup of unbeatens.
Brendan Flanagan, Xaverian — The senior followed up his 19-save shutout against Malden Catholic with 41 stops in Wednesday’s huge takedown of St. John’s Prep, both 2-0 victories for the Hawks.
Tony Iacovone, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech — A senior captain and forward from Nashoba Tech, Iacovone had a hat trick vs. Lynn, a goal vs. St. Paul, and two more tallies against Minuteman – all wins for the co-op team.
Anthony Patete, East/West Bridgewater — Patete not only had three goals and five assists over three games, but the junior forward – who played goal for East Bridgewater on an emergency basis last season – returned between the pipes and made nine saves in the third period against Norwell.
Anthony Wescott, North Attleborough — A senior defenseman, Wescott was in a giving mood last weekend with four assists against Smithfield (R.I.) and two more 18 hours later against Taunton, both 5-0 wins for the Rocketeers.
