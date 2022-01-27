Matt Grzelcyk’s absence was felt as Avalanche pushed back on Bruins in third period

The Avalanche overwhelmed the Bruins off the hop in the third, and right through to Makar’s OT snipe, outshooting the Black and Gold, 21-7, across the period-plus.

Headed into Friday night’s visit with the Coyotes, the Bruins now stand 16-1-1 when leading at the 40:00 mark. Their only similar loss came Nov. 11, when they held a 3-2 lead after two periods and then gave up a three-spot to the Oilers for an embarrassing 5-3 loss on home ice.

Their 4-3 overtime loss in Denver Wednesday night, delivered off the stick of Cale Makar , was the first time this season that the Bruins carried a two-goal lead into the third period and didn’t walk away with a win.

Advertisement

The Avs pushed. The Bruins collapsed. Their constant failure to move the puck out of their own zone underscored the fact that they were without injured defenseman Matt Grzelcyk for a second straight game. One less skilled hand at moving the puck out of the danger zone left them flailing with one tied behind their collective back.

“Good teams are going to have a push,” said a disgruntled coach, Bruce Cassidy, whose charges had the day off Thursday to regenerate in the warmer Arizona climes. “Any home team usually has a push if they’re behind, but it can’t be a 20-minute push.”

Or, in this case, an even longer push. The Avalanche outshot the Bruins, 3-0, in the lopsided OT, Makar providing the inevitable kill shot at 3:01 with his snap wrister from the upper rim of the left circle.

Makar, the ex-UMass defenseman, boosted his line to 17-24—41, ranking him as the game’s top goal-scoring defenseman. Next: Nashville’s Roman Josi (13).

Grzelcyk, injured Saturday vs. Winnipeg, skated Wednesday morning in Denver, raising Cassidy’s hopes that he could be ready to return vs. the Desert Dogs. They need him, for help in managing their back end, along with his relief work on the second-unit power play.

Advertisement

“We just couldn’t get the game back,” said Cassidy. “Even if you just have puck possession down there [in the offensive zone], everyone gets a rest, you sort of reset a little bit. You’re not on your heels the whole time.”

Right angles

Boosted by the offense provided by the slightly reconfigured top two lines, Cassidy may not want to mess with the success that has helped produce a 10-3-1 January.

Nonetheless, he might have to consider giving No. 1 right winger Craig Smith a new spot in the batting order. The streaky scorer has flat-lined (0-0—0) over the last five games. He was off-net with his meager two shot attempts in Denver and now has landed but three shots over the last four games.

One option would be to re-flip Smith and David Pastrnak in the 1-2 RW spots. The trick there is that Pastrnak, who picked up an assist vs. the Avalanche, has gone a blistering 12-5—17 in his 14 games riding with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula.

That newly created Zip Line has produced a 19-21—40 haul, while the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Smith trio has posted a 15-20—35 line, even with Smith’s decaf 3-3—6 totals for the month.

Perhaps a more intriguing move would have Smith take rookie Oskar Steen’s RW spot on the No. 3 line and give taxi squadder Jesper Froden a chance to ride with the big boys on the No. 1 line. If ever there is a night to do it, it’s against the 10-27-4 Coyotes, ranked No. 31 among the Original 32.

Advertisement

The downsized Froden (5 feet 6 inches, 165 pounds) is a right-shot right winger who displayed some spark in training camp. His energy and enthusiasm might be a welcome spark for Bergeron and Marchand, and could be the stick that rattles Smith’s cage.

If nothing else, Smith is known as a volume shooter — but three shots over four games with elite linemates reflects a blatant breakdown in the supply chain.

Ullmark denied

Wednesday’s loss muted a fine outing by goalie Linus Ullmark, who had won seven straight starts since his last defeat Dec. 16 on Long Island. Had his teammates at least done a better job in the final minute of regulation, he would have pocketed his 15th win of the season. But Gabriel Landeskog provided the tying goal with 37 seconds to go and Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper pulled from net … Ex-Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri assisted on the equalizer and finished 0-3—3 for the night. He has a career-high 39 assists, which ranked second only to Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau (42) as of Thursday morning … Tuukka Rask, 2-2-0 in his four starts since returning, is expected to draw net duty vs. the Coyotes, setting up Ullmark to be back on the job Sunday night in Dallas, the final stop on the three-game swing … In his eight games this month, Ullmark has gone 7-0-1 and turned back 197 of 219 shots for a .900 save percentage … The Coyotes have gone 4-6-1 this month, but have been beaten up in their last three (Islanders, Rangers, Penguins) by a lopsided 17-6 score.

Advertisement

Minus details

Since entering the league with the Bruins in 2006, Coyotes forward Phil Kessel has collected 396 goals and 931 points, ranking him No. 9 on the league’s scoring list over his tenure. He also has accumulated a cringe-worthy minus-135. As of Thursday morning, only three NHLers delivered worse numbers since 2006: Rasmus Ristolainen (minus-175), Sam Gagner (minus-137), and Jeff Skinner (minus-136) … Charlie Coyle’s go-ahead (2-1) goal in Denver came on the power play. The Bruins now have scored when a man up in seven consecutive games, going 9 for 21 (42.9 percent) across that stretch … Tuesday’s game at the Garden will be the lone visit by the expansionist Kraken, whose roster includes Black-and-Gold alums Jeremy Lauzon, Ryan Donato, and Karson Kuhlman.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.