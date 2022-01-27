Revolution and goalie Matt Turner reportedly agree to terms of transfer to Premier League’s Arsenal

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner might still be in New England for a portion of the upcoming Major League Soccer season, but will reportedly be heading to London in the summer.

Turner, 27, is with the US men’s national team ahead of three World Cup qualifying games, but the Revolution and Turner have agreed to terms of a transfer with the Premier League’s Arsenal, according to multiple reports.

The deal isn’t completed, and ESPN’s Taylor Twellman noted that “documents remain to be filed.”