Revolution and goalie Matt Turner reportedly agree to terms of transfer to Premier League’s Arsenal

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner might still be in New England for a portion of the upcoming Major League Soccer season, but will reportedly be heading to London in the summer.
Turner, 27, is with the US men’s national team ahead of three World Cup qualifying games, but the Revolution and Turner have agreed to terms of a transfer with the Premier League’s Arsenal, according to multiple reports.
The deal isn’t completed, and ESPN’s Taylor Twellman noted that “documents remain to be filed.”
If the deal is completed, the Revolution will receive a reported transfer fee of approximately $10 million once add-ons have been accounted for, according to MLS reporter Tom Bogert.
According to Bogert, Arsenal wanted the move to be completed before the end of the January transfer window, but New England “pushed” for the move to be delayed until the summer.
Turner has been with New England since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He rose from being an unheralded backup to becoming the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year (and earning a place on the national team).
The Revolution have Brad Knighton and Earl Edwards Jr. as other goalkeeper options, as well as 2021 first-round pick Jacob Jackson.