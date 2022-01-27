Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels expected to interview with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have requested to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching opening, according to ESPN.

The Raiders are the first team to request an interview with McDaniels in this coaching cycle. Since reneging on his agreement to become head coach of the Colts in 2018, McDaniels has reaffirmed each year his interest in securing a head coaching position.

“As I’ve said in the past, if that’s in the cards for me, great,” he said ahead of New England’s wild-card game in Buffalo.