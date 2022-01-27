Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels expected to interview with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have requested to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching opening, according to ESPN.
The Raiders are the first team to request an interview with McDaniels in this coaching cycle. Since reneging on his agreement to become head coach of the Colts in 2018, McDaniels has reaffirmed each year his interest in securing a head coaching position.
“As I’ve said in the past, if that’s in the cards for me, great,” he said ahead of New England’s wild-card game in Buffalo.
Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo already interviewed with Las Vegas Tuesday. Others in the mix include Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
McDaniels could be the leading candidate, given his ties with Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.
Both Ziegler and Kelly interviewed for the Raiders’ general manager opening, so the organization could be angling to pair one (or both) with McDaniels.
Ziegler just finished his ninth season in New England’s scouting department and also worked in Denver’s scouting department while McDaniels was head coach of the Broncos. The pair were college teammates at John Carroll. Kelly, too, worked in Denver’s scouting department during McDaniels’s tenure there.
The Raiders are also considering Colts executive Ed Dobbs and Bengals scout Trey Brown for the general manager position.
