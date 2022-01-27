Point is made as Lynn English girls’ basketball grinds out victory over Revere

The Bulldogs (9-2) were up by three possessions with time winding down in the fourth quarter. But some sloppy turnovers and hesitant play allowed the Patriots (7-5) to claw back. Revere had the final possession with seven seconds remaining, but a runner from sophomore captain Haley Belloise fell off-target as time expired.

“I tell the girls all the time: We just got to continue to grow up [and] continue to learn,” coach Travonne Berry-Rogers said. “And games like this are one of those games you grow up.”

The Lynn English girls’ basketball team learned Thursday night that not every win can be pretty. But the Bulldogs nonetheless battled in a Greater Boston League showdown, holding off a late Revere rally to win on the road, 38-37.

“We had incredible effort, incredible heart all the way up and down the floor,” Revere coach Chris Porrazzo said in the loss. “I was really proud with the way we played as a team.”

For most of the contest, Lynn English used physical post play to stamp its presence, led by sophomores Jaleigh Perry and Alisha Jean. Perry finished with a team-high 11 points and 13 rebounds, and senior guard Makencie Acevedo added 8 points and 12 rebounds.

“Our posts were really dominating the game early. Our guards were doing a great job finding them,” Berry-Rogers said. “And then it was just kind of feeding off each other; as the big got doubled, our guards would cut to the hoop, getting some good layups.”

Bella Stamatopoulos (left) and Revere were unable to pull off the comeback against Rosie Chheang and Lynn English. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Bulldogs sit alone atop the GBL standings with an 8-1 record in league play. After a gritty 63-41 win over Medford on Tuesday, Berry-Rogers is proud of how his squad toughed out a short turnaround.

“It was a good one for us to grind out — to really just learn, hey, even when you’re tired, even when mistakes happen and a team may be finding their way back, you stick together, trust the principles [and] trust the things that we worked on,” he said. “That’s going to lead you to victory.”

Andover 56, Methuen 25 — Anna Foley (17 points) and Amelia Hanscom (16 points) led the No. 2 Golden Eagles (10-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Bishop Stang 39, Fontbonne 15 — Bridget Markey (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Eleanor Senna (14 rebounds) carried Stang (8-3) to the nonleague win. Kate Carreau was credited with stellar defense for the Spartans.

Blue Hills 43, Southeastern 25 — Sophomore Bridget Devine (15 points) and freshman Kathleen Murphy (13 points) led the Warriors (9-6) to the Mayflower Athletic Conference road win.

Bourne 37, Westport 34 — Senior guard/forward Nora Barmashi (13 points) and freshman guard Paige Meda (10 points) were in double figures for the Canalwomen (9-3) in the nonconference triumph.

Cardinal Spellman 49, St. John Paul II 46 — Senior center Madison Feetham scored 14 points and classmate guard/forward Alyssa Belmont put up 11 points as the Cardinals (6-7) took the nonleague win.

Diman 66, Bristol-Plymouth 43 — Junior guard Hannah Martin led the way with 17 points and senior guard Emma Mederios scored 15 as the Bengals (6-4) took the Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

Lynn Tech 54, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 25 — Eighth-grader Dayana Hios-Edwards’s 26 points led the Tigers (6-4) to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory.

Medford 59, Lynn Classical 28 — Ava Thurman led the Mustangs (10-3) with 18 points in the win against the Rams in a Greater Boston League match-up.

New Mission 62, Charlestown 32 — Junior guard Jourdan Ferreira dominated to the tune of 40 points and a Boston City League win for the Titans (3-3).

Old Rochester 51, Dartmouth 33 — Maddie Wright (16 points) and Maggie Brogioli (10 points) led the Bulldogs (10-1) to their seventh straight win in the nonleague matchup.

Westford 53, Billerica 41 — Senior guard Carly Davey scored 19 points to lead the Grey Ghosts (8-2) to the nonconference win.

Boys’ basketball

Bishop Stang 49, Seekonk 46 — Freshman Sage Baptiste’s double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds led the Spartans (5-8) to the nonleague victory.

Everett 85, Chelsea 62 — Jaysaun Coggins (24 points) powered the Crimson Tide (10-2) to the Greater Boston League win.

Lynn Classical 45, Medford 43 — Senior guard Jadden Gonzalez scored 16 points to lead the Rams (5-6) to the Greater Boston League win.

Lynn English 65, Revere 44 — Tyrese Melo Garcia (24 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists), Nelson Obarisiagbon (10 points, 18 rebounds), and Denzel Guillen (12 points) powered the Bulldogs (9-2) to the Greater Boston League win.

Masconomet 53, Saugus 50 — Matt Richardson (23 points), Ben Dillon (16 points) and Simon Berents (10 points) led Masco (6-3) to a Northeastern Conference victory.

Medfield 61, Wayland 46 — Senior Kevin Cronin (20 points, 10 rebounds) and senior Charlie Katsikaris (12 points) led the Warriors (8-2) to the nonleague triumph.

North Reading 65, Lynnfield 31 — Cody Cannalonga (21 points) propelled the Hornets (5-5) to a Cape Ann League win against the Pioneers.

Snowden 78, CASH 37 — Senior guard Omari Brooks had an outstanding game with a 30-point triple double (10 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals) to lead the Cougars (3-0) to a runaway Boston City League win. Junior forward Damien Brown scored 12 points, and junior forward Ruben Garcia added 11 points and 4 blocks.

Somerset Berkley 62, Case 43 — Senior forward Ethan Dias scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Raiders (7-4). Sophomore guard Mason Medeiros shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc en route to 14 points in the South Coast Conference win.

Wareham 63, Dighton-Rehoboth 53 — Ajay Lopes amassed 33 points in the South Coast Conference win for the Vikings (9-5).

Boys’ hockey

Austin Prep 3, Pope Francis 1 — Senior forward Nick Saunders, sophomore forward Evan Regan, and junior forward Drew Thibodeau (empty net) each scored for the sixth-ranked Cougars (8-1-0) in the nonleague win at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.

Rockport 4, Pentucket 1 — Junior forward Michael Murphy, senior captain/forward Aiden Arnold, junior defenseman Michael Nocella, and sophomore forward Quinn Brady each scored for the Vikings (5-7) in the Cape Ann win at Dorothy Talbot Rink in Gloucester. Junior goalie Jack Crompton made 27 saves.

Shawsheen 7, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 1 — Freshman forward Mike Giordano (goal, two assists) and sophomore forward Kyle Gray (goal, assist) led the Rams (8-3-0) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win at Hallenborg Pavilion in Billerica. Senior forward Zack Patterson, who last season played for GLNT while attending Greater Lowell, scored against his former team.

Southeastern/B-P 8, Tri-County 0 — Dylan Quinn made 14 saves and eight players scored for the Hawks (8-2) in the Mayflower victory at Sgt. Pirelli Rink in Franklin.

Girls’ hockey

Milton 9, Stoughton 0 — Sophomore forward Brenna Walsh and junior defenseman Holly Pasquantonio each scored a pair of goals in the nonleague victory for the Wildcats (2-8-1). Sophomore goalie Merrie Collins earned the shutout.

Girls’ swimming

Bridgewater-Raynham 100, Middleborough 86 — Jessie McNeil (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Lily Martin (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) and Kiley George (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) were double winners for the Trojans (5-1) in the nonleague win. B-R swept all three relays.

